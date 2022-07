WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Portage County Fair of Amherst is July 14-17. The address is 4505 Fair Ground Road. The fair offers fun for all ages including Carnival Rides, Truck and Tractor Pulls, Market Animal Sale, Volleyball Tournament, Raffle, Famous Fair Food, Games, Cake Auction, Animal Judging, and Pedal Tractor Races. Click here for more information.

