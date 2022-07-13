ECU men’s golf announces 2022-23 schedule

Kevin Williams (ECU Sports Information photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s golf team will participate in 12 total events, host a fall and spring tournament and co-host another during the 2022-23 season head coach Kevin Williams announced Wednesday.

Playing their entire schedule across the Southeast region, the Pirates’ season begins Sept. 9 at the Rod Myers Invitational at the Duke Golf Club in Durham – the first of five fall events in North Carolina.

After traveling to Davidson, N.C. for the River Run Collegiate (Sept. 19-20), ECU will host the Ironwood Collegiate Classic (Oct. 3-4) at the Ironwood Country Club in Greenville. The Pirates will close out the fall portion of their schedule traveling to Raleigh for the Wolfpack Intercollegiate (Oct. 15-16) and Greensboro to compete in the Grandover Collegiate (Oct. 29-30).

“We are very excited about our 2022-23 schedule,” Williams said. “It is a great mix of events from a strength of schedule standpoint which is important as we look to develop a winning mentality. In putting this schedule together, we wanted to have a few opportunities where we have a chance to compete for tournament titles as well as measure the competitive level of our team against some of the best in the country as we strive for a post-season bid.

“We are thrilled to be able to host/co-host three events on our schedule with a tournament at Ironwood Golf and Country Club in the fall and back-to-back home events at Brook Valley Country Club and co-hosting with Elon University at Cutter Creek Golf Club in the spring.”

Once again, the spring slate begins in Hilton Head, S.C. for the Wexford Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21).

ECU will tee off the month of March at the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner in Auburn, Ala. (March 5-7) before returning to South Carolina to participate in the General Hackler (March 12-13) in Myrtle Beach.

The Pirates will host the seventh-annual ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley Country Club, March 20-21 before co-hosting the Cutter Creek Intercollegiate with Elon in Snow Hill (March 31-April 1).

The regular season concludes in April at the Lewis Chitengwa Invitational (April 10-11) in Charlottesville, Va. The 2023 American Athletic Conference Championship will be held April 21-23 at the Pelican Golf Club in Clearwater, Fla., with the NCAA Regionals set for May 15-17 (site to be determined) and the NCAA Championships commencing in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 26.