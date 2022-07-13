ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU men’s golf announces 2022-23 schedule

By Malcolm Gray, ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVYca_0geRL0Xu00
Kevin Williams (ECU Sports Information photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s golf team will participate in 12 total events, host a fall and spring tournament and co-host another during the 2022-23 season head coach Kevin Williams announced Wednesday.

Playing their entire schedule across the Southeast region, the Pirates’ season begins Sept. 9 at the Rod Myers Invitational at the Duke Golf Club in Durham – the first of five fall events in North Carolina.

After traveling to Davidson, N.C. for the River Run Collegiate (Sept. 19-20), ECU will host the Ironwood Collegiate Classic (Oct. 3-4) at the Ironwood Country Club in Greenville. The Pirates will close out the fall portion of their schedule traveling to Raleigh for the Wolfpack Intercollegiate (Oct. 15-16) and Greensboro to compete in the Grandover Collegiate (Oct. 29-30).

“We are very excited about our 2022-23 schedule,” Williams said. “It is a great mix of events from a strength of schedule standpoint which is important as we look to develop a winning mentality. In putting this schedule together, we wanted to have a few opportunities where we have a chance to compete for tournament titles as well as measure the competitive level of our team against some of the best in the country as we strive for a post-season bid.

“We are thrilled to be able to host/co-host three events on our schedule with a tournament at Ironwood Golf and Country Club in the fall and back-to-back home events at Brook Valley Country Club and co-hosting with Elon University at Cutter Creek Golf Club in the spring.”

Once again, the spring slate begins in Hilton Head, S.C. for the Wexford Intercollegiate (Feb. 20-21).

ECU will tee off the month of March at the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner in Auburn, Ala. (March 5-7) before returning to South Carolina to participate in the General Hackler (March 12-13) in Myrtle Beach.

The Pirates will host the seventh-annual ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley Country Club, March 20-21 before co-hosting the Cutter Creek Intercollegiate with Elon in Snow Hill (March 31-April 1).

The regular season concludes in April at the Lewis Chitengwa Invitational (April 10-11) in Charlottesville, Va. The 2023 American Athletic Conference Championship will be held April 21-23 at the Pelican Golf Club in Clearwater, Fla., with the NCAA Regionals set for May 15-17 (site to be determined) and the NCAA Championships commencing in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 26.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Wood Ducks win third straight in Columbia series

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks blew open a close game in the middle innings and went on to take a 5-2 victory over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday at Grainger Stadium. The win was the third straight for the Wood Ducks (45-40) and sixth in...
COLUMBIA, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Recent East grad Livingston finds right environment at ECU with track and field signing

BEAUFORT — Andralyn Livingston put together one heck of a track and field career at East Carteret. She holds five school records, was part of two state runner-up teams and a regional championship squad, captured a state title as a member of a relay team, and earned the Most Outstanding Track and Field Athlete at a conference championship meet and the Sportsmanship Award at a state championship meet.
BEAUFORT, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jacksonville (NC)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Jacksonville, NC?. Though small, Jacksonville, North Carolina, is a vibrant town in Onslow County, well known as the home of the largest Marine Corps base on America’s Eastern Seaboard. This town also boasts beautiful beaches as well as...
WNCT

Villarroel tallies 4 RBIs, Wood Ducks beat Fireflies 6-3

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks — temporarily using their Copa de la Diversion identity, Avocados Luchadores de Down East — defeated the Columbia Fireflies 6-3 on Friday night. Miguel Villarroel led Down East with four RBIs, and Maximo Acosta added two more. Josh Stephan (4-2) picked up the win on the […]
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
City
Elon, NC
State
South Carolina State
WNCT

AAC announces ECU basketball opponent assignments

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The American Athletic Conference announced the breakdown of its 2022-23 league games for men’s and women’s basketball on Thursday. On the men’s side, each team will play eight of its 10 conference opponents home and away, while facing the remaining two league rivals once each.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Thompson throws shutout as Wayne County beats Pitt County, 3-0

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — In American Legion baseball action, Wayne County Post 11 stayed alive in the Area 1 East championship series with a 3-0 win over Pitt County Post 39 in Game 3 Friday. Wayne County’s Tyler Thompson threw a shutout and held Pitt County to two hits. Cameron Greenway and Grayson Myrick tallied […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pirates ready for Sunday’s first rounds of MLB Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — So many young baseball players grow up dreaming of reaching the big leagues one day. A few East Carolina baseball players are one step closer to living that dream. The MLB Draft starts Sunday and runs through Tuesday. The Pirates are expected to have multiple players drafted, with the headliner being […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Godwin gets contract extension through 2029

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University’s most successful baseball coach will be sticking around a lot longer after agreeing to a contract extension, the school announced Thursday. The East Carolina University Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for Godwin. In addition to securing Godwin’s position through June 30, 2029, the new agreement also […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#The Duke Golf Club#Ironwood#The Ironwood Country Club
WRAL News

Eastern Wake County -- Hotter than Hot: Living in Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon

Find more articles like this on www.NewHomesandIdeas.com. As more and more people flock to the Triangle and land here becomes ever more scarce, eyes are turning to Wake County’s last “frontier” — its eastern side and the once sleepy little towns of Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon. Greenspace, affordability, a young population and easy access to the greater Triangle have made this area the fastest growing not only in the Triangle, but in all of North Carolina. And new-home builders are answering this unprecedented demand with an abundance of new neighborhoods underway and on the drawing board, offering an array of living options, from apartments to townhomes to starter homes and estate homes.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Four sites fail Swim Guide on Neuse, 2 on Tar-Pamlico

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Neuse River and two on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week. On the Lower Neuse, Slocum Creek in Havelock, Pierce Creek and Midyette Street in Oriental, and Rice Creek off the Bay River all failed. On the Tar-Pamlico, Dinah’s Landing at Goose Creek State Park and Pamlico Plantation, both just east of Washington, did not meet recreational water-quality standards.
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Sunday is the 120th anniversary of modern air conditioning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the coolest things ever was made, air conditioning, has its 120th anniversary on Sunday. We’re all celebrating this! A/C has transformed how many live in their day-to-day activities. Air conditioning company Carrier looks to celebrate the invention. Carrier has been working in part of its Carrier Global Corporation’s 2030 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

People & Places Extra: Two Rivers Alehouse in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Brew To You” tour is back, highlighting the impact craft breweries are making across Eastern North Carolina. The latest stop was in historic Washington. Host Ken Watlington chats with Tim Jackson and Belinda Summerlin, owners of Two Rivers Alehouse. Learn more about the brewery’s beginnings, something unique they’re serving up and the overall excitement about the future of downtown Washington.
WASHINGTON, NC
fox5ny.com

North Carolina farmer wins $100K lottery after he craved a steak

Sometimes it pays to give into your food cravings. A turkey farmer in North Carolina won $100,000 in the lottery because he wanted steak for dinner. William Jones, 32, of Richlands, North Carolina, was buying a propane tank for his grill so that he could cook the steaks, he told the NC Education Lottery in a press release.
RICHLANDS, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

North Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Prize Twice In One Day

A routine trip to the store ended up being not so routine after all when a man in North Carolina hit the jackpot and won a $100,000 prize. William Jones, of Richlands, stopped by the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville to get a propane tank to grill up some steaks, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Fresh off a $500 win from an Extreme Cash ticket he purchased earlier that day, he decided to try his luck again with a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket.
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Washington and Bill’s Hot Dogs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Winterville celebrates 125th anniversary, founder’s birthday

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a special day at Winterville’s train depot as the town and its residents celebrated its 125th anniversary on Saturday. Not only was the town celebrating the past 125 years, but also the progress the town has made. The celebration was hosted by the Winterville Historical and Arts Society and […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Friends of the May Museum hosting Music in the Park

FARMVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Friends of the May Museum will be hosting its Music in the Park event on July 21. The event will start at 5 p.m. at the May Museum, located on Main Street in Farmville. There will be food trucks, beer and wine, local vendors and much more. The musical performance will […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington police chief takes on expanded role

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington Police and Fire Chief Stacy Drakeford is transitioning to a new role as deputy city manager / director of public safety, the city announced Friday. His new role comes with more leadership responsibilities. He’ll still oversee Police and Fire Services operations, and will now...
WASHINGTON, NC
wunc.org

James Richardson and 'The Shooter in the Video'

On June 30, 2009, in Greenville, N.C., two men were shot and killed outside a nightclub. Murder charges against James Richardson relied heavily on a surveillance video. But evidence that has come to light since then casts doubt on his conviction.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy