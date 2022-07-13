Phoenix police seize drugs and guns from truck after man found asleep inside

07.14.2022 | 2:20 AM | PHOENIX – A DPS trooper travelling Northbound on Interstate 17 from Interstate 10 located an occupied stolen vehicle around 2:30 AM. The unit did not attempt a traffic stop and instead called for additional DPS units to track the vehicle and checked to see if the Phoenix Police air unit was available in case a pursuit was initiated. With the Phoenix Police air unit down for refueling, troopers devised a plan to deploy the Grappler Police Bumper on the suspect before he knew he was being followed to eliminate the possibility of a pursuit all together. Around 2:45 AM an unmarked DPS Dodge Charger got in front of the vehicle and slowly deceased his speed slowing down the suspect, at which point a DPS Tahoe advanced on the rear of the vehicle and successfully deployed the Grappler device bringing the vehicle to a stop. Units temporarily shut down all Northbound I-17 traffic near the north stack and initiated a high risk traffic stop on the vehicle. One male suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint without incident. The vehicle was quickly pushed off right and all Northbound lanes were re-opened. No injuries have been reported.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO