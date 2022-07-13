ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police seize drugs and guns from truck after man found asleep inside

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — A man has been arrested after Phoenix police allegedly seized drugs and guns from his truck last week. The department posted on social media that they responded to a truck...

www.abc15.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

AZFamily

Armed man who was arrested inside north Phoenix Red Roof Inn identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have identified the man who pointed a handgun at officers and people at a north Phoenix Red Roof Inn on Friday. Jayden Bush, 26, was walking through a parking lot with another man when he was recognized by a security guard sitting in a nearby vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Bush had previously been banned from the property for trespassing, so the guard asked Bush to leave. He told officers that he saw Bush had a gun in his waistband. The guard got back into his car and saw Bush point the gun at him. While calling the police, the guard followed Bush into the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn near I-17 and Bell Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

'Investigating this...as a homicide': Teenager dead after being shot while driving

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old is dead after he was reportedly shot while driving his car on 26th Avenue in Phoenix, the city's police department said. The teen, Kevin Enriquez, was identified after officers arrived on the scene to calls of gunshots, police said. Investigators learned that after Enriquez was shot, the car he was driving ran into a parked car and stopped.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

16-year-old boy shot, found dead in a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car early Saturday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix police say officers responded to reports of a car being shot at in a neighborhood near I-17 and Missouri Avenue around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a car with damage from bullet holes. A 16-year-old boy, who was identified as Kevin Enriquez, was found dead in the driver’s seat.
PHOENIX, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

DPS Stop Stolen Vehicle With Grappler Bumper | Phoenix

07.14.2022 | 2:20 AM | PHOENIX – A DPS trooper travelling Northbound on Interstate 17 from Interstate 10 located an occupied stolen vehicle around 2:30 AM. The unit did not attempt a traffic stop and instead called for additional DPS units to track the vehicle and checked to see if the Phoenix Police air unit was available in case a pursuit was initiated. With the Phoenix Police air unit down for refueling, troopers devised a plan to deploy the Grappler Police Bumper on the suspect before he knew he was being followed to eliminate the possibility of a pursuit all together. Around 2:45 AM an unmarked DPS Dodge Charger got in front of the vehicle and slowly deceased his speed slowing down the suspect, at which point a DPS Tahoe advanced on the rear of the vehicle and successfully deployed the Grappler device bringing the vehicle to a stop. Units temporarily shut down all Northbound I-17 traffic near the north stack and initiated a high risk traffic stop on the vehicle. One male suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint without incident. The vehicle was quickly pushed off right and all Northbound lanes were re-opened. No injuries have been reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe police investigating deadly crash between FedEx truck & motorcyclist

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcycle driver is dead after an accident in Tempe early Saturday morning. Tempe police say that a FedEx truck and motorcycle crashed around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Kyrene and Elliot Road in Tempe. Detectives believe the truck was heading east and was turning to head north when it hit a motorcycle traveling west. Video from the scene showed the motorcycle tipped over in the middle of the intersection underneath the truck. Police say the motorcycle driver was announced dead at the scene. At this time, impairment isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of armed robbers from Anthem jewelry store

PHOENIX — A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the armed robbers at an Anthem jewelry store earlier this week. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the FBI Phoenix Field Office to offer the reward after two suspects robbed the Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine Jewelry near Anthem Way and Gavilan Peak Parkway on Wednesday around 6 p.m., MCSO said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police shoot at, use bean bags to take armed man into custody at Phoenix Red Roof Inn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is in custody after pointing a gun at officers who then fired at him inside a north Phoenix Red Roof Inn on Friday afternoon. According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix Police Department, around 11:30 a.m., officers received a call about an aggravated assault from a security guard near 27th Avenue and Bell Road. The security guard told police he recognized a man walking through who was previously caught trespassing. Cole says the security guard got into his car when he noticed the man was armed. He told police the man walked by and pointed a gun at him.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shoots another man for yelling while playing video games, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is accused of shooting another man for yelling while playing a video game on Thursday night in Phoenix, police said. It happened near Central Avenue and Hatcher Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. Investigators said Cesar Torres-Gonzalez and an unidentified man in his 20s were in an apartment when they got into a fight over the yelling. The victim apparently pushed Torres-Gonzalez, who went into his room, got his gun and shot the victim multiple times, according to police.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 men stopped for speeding in Phoenix were trying to smuggle 9 people, DPS says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men were busted for speeding and troopers discovered they were trying to smuggle a group of people into the United States illegally, according to court documents. Jose Mateo Andres Francisco, who was driving, and Carmen Rodriguez Lorenzo were going 63 mph in a 55 mph zone along Interstate 17 on Wednesday, DPS said. A trooper pulled them over off of Dunlap Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mother arrested after 2-year-old son overdoses in Buckeye motel room

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 30-year-old Buckeye woman was arrested earlier this week after doctors found traces of drugs in her two-year-old son’s system. According to court documents, Larissa Ann McGuire brought her son to Buckeye Abrazo Hospital around 1 a.m. Sunday. Shortly after midnight, she said she woke up and noticed he was having difficulty breathing. She said he had thrown up about six hours earlier and believed he just had too much Powerade.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

Man seriously injured after unknown assailant shoots at car in Phoenix

PHOENIX – A man was seriously injured after somebody shot at the car he was in early Thursday in Phoenix’s Estrella Village neighborhood, authorities said. Officers responded to a call in the area of 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 3 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound, according to a Phoenix Police Department press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

10-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A 10-year-old has been hospitalized after being pulled from a family pool, according to Phoenix fire officials. Crews were called to the area of 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for reports of a drowning. First responders learned the child was underwater for a brief period of...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Caregiver accused of stealing from people at senior living community in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman who was working as a caregiver at a senior living center in Scottsdale stole from people living there, police said. Arin Arlene Shipley was arrested this week. Police said she worked at The Ranch Estates near 92nd Street and Shea Boulevard from March through May and took jewelry, money and other items from the senior citizens under her care.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman hurt in deadly El Mirage crash sends message to good Samaritan

EL MIRAGE, AZ — The woman driving the car involved in a deadly head-on crash in El Mirage continues her path to recovery over one week later. Maggie Suggs was driving 11-year-old Arianna Gannon and her two sisters when a pickup truck veered across the median near El Mirage Road and Olive Avenue and hit the car the four of them were in.
EL MIRAGE, AZ

