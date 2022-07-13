ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, MN

Glencoe motorcyclist killed in one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning

myaustinminnesota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist from Glencoe was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 30 in Dodge County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a...

www.myaustinminnesota.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

5 injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 169

JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Nine-vehicle crash shut down Hwy. 169 in Jordan

Highway 169 is still closed northbound, while only a single lane is open southbound in Jordan following a major crash Saturday morning. The latest update at 11:40 a.m. from the Minnesota Department of Transportation states that authorities are expected to remain at the scene for the next four hours. According...
JORDAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-truck in Chaska

Authorities in Chaska say a motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning after colliding with a semi-truck. The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. at Engler Blvd. and Clover Ridge Drive, according to the Chaska Police Department. Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital with...
CHASKA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodge County, MN
Accidents
City
Glencoe, MN
Glencoe, MN
Accidents
Dodge County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Glencoe, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Dodge County, MN
City
Blooming Prairie, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Hurt After Motorcycle Hit By Car on Highway 169

(KNSI) – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car near Princeton on Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Erech Steven Gallatin was south on Highway 169 when a Cadillac CTS stopped in the median and started to turn southbound on the highway. The 51-year-old Milaca man was hit by the car and taken by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Troopers say Gallatin suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PRINCETON, MN
KIMT

Fatal motorcycle crash in Dodge County

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. It happened on Highway 30 around 10:21 am Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ronald Leroy Karg, 75 from Glencoe, was riding east when his 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser went into the ditch near 115th Avenue. Karg was thrown from the cycle and killed.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Man charged for Rochester motorcycle crash that led to amputation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcycle crash that led to the discovery of drugs and an amputated leg has now produced criminal charges against a Rochester man. Andreas Maxwell Schmidt, 44, is charged with criminal vehicular operation, fourth-degree drug possession, fifth-degree drug possession, and carrying a pistol while under the influence.
ROCHESTER, MN
knuj.net

GLENCOE MAN KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Glencoe man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning. The state patrol says around 10:20, they were called to Westfield Township in Dodge County. They say a Harley Davidson Cruiser was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 when it went into the ditch and the driver was ejected. The driver iss identified as Ronald Karg. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not involved.
GLENCOE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Westfield#Accident#The State Patrol#Mayo Ambulance
willmarradio.com

Child hurt in Meeker County lawn-mowing accident

(Hutchinson MN-) A toddler is hospitalized after a lawn mowing accident in Meeker County Thursday. The sheriff's department says at 10:40 a.m. they responded to a call in the 14000 Block of 615th Avenue, north of Hutchinson...the 21-month-old daughter of 36-year-old Amanda Carter had fallen off a mower and received serious cuts to her forearm and hand while Amanda was mowing. Allina Ambulance and Hutchinson Fire Department also responded to the scene. The child was transported to Hutchinson Health Hospital and later flown to North Memorial Health Hospital by Life Link III helicopter with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is currently under investigation by the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash closes stretch of Engler Boulevard in Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. -- Authorities in Chaska said Thursday that a fatal crash between a semi truck driver and a motorcyclist has closed Engler Boulevard.The road is closed just west of Highway 212, and is impacting traffic on Jonathan Carver Parkway, the Chaska Police Department said. Clover Ridge Drive is also closed between Engler Boulevard and Kerber Pass.Police asked drivers to use an alternate route.The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died.
CHASKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.7 THE LOON

“Dead Drunk” Driver Arrested In Minnesota For Being 6x The Legal Limit

Drinking and driving is a BIG no-no. If you are caught it's expensive, you may have to spend the night or nights in jail, and you may even lose your ability to drive legally. One man recently stopped by police here in Minnesota was six times the legal limit when he was tested, which in some cases would put some people into a coma or even death being that drunk. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, the arrest was made recently by the Blaine Police Department in the north metro, where the driver of the vehicle blew a .525, or more than 6 times the legal limit of .08!
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Truck slams into south Minneapolis restaurant, owner says police were too busy to respond

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis restaurant owner says he's still waiting to hear from the police investigators after someone drove through his storefront window.Andrew Kraft, the owner of the Bungalow Club in south Minneapolis, says a Dodge pickup slammed into his restaurant's front window around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone inside was able to get out of the way, and no one was hurt.Kraft says they called 911, and the operator said that police were dealing with several major calls at the time. One of them could have been the standoff in south Minneapolis that ended in a fatal police shooting. "They kinda just told us, if we wanted to...to cancel the call, take the case number and call back," Kraft said. Police say that their system has to prioritize calls, adding that they are still investigating. Police said that the restaurant called them hours later and said they didn't need an officer to respond.The Minneapolis Police Department has been significantly understaffed for the last two years. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blaine police arrest driver after measuring BAC level more than 6 times legal limit

BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police say that they arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after measuring a blood alcohol content strong enough to be considered potentially fatal.The 30-year-old driver was approached by a Blaine officer on DWI enforcement patrol, after someone saw a vehicle stopped outside of a Circle Pines home for two hours.The driver told the officer that he had been drinking a "large amount" of vodka prior to driving to the home. He refused sobriety tests, police said.Paramedics came to the scene and evaluated the driver, who was then taken to the hospital in apparent "dire need of medical care."Officers obtained a warrant to draw blood from the driver, which ultimately showed a 0.525 blood alcohol content.That's more than six times the legal limit, but according to forensic science, it's also above the limit that medical experts consider potentially fatal, which is drawn at 0.4.The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Minnesota is 0.08.The case has been turned over to the Anoka County Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges. The driver has a prior DWI conviction on his record from 2017.
BLAINE, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood Falls man sentenced for drugs in car

A Redwood Falls man, Bradley George Johnson, age 33, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after being found asleep at a local gas station. According to court documents, on April 9, 2021, Redwood Falls police officers were called to a local gas station on a report of a man passed out in a green Chevrolet Blazer that had been parked next to the gas pumps for about an hour. When the officer arrived he did a check on the vehicle’s licence plate to find out who the owner was.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy