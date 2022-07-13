ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

merrillfotonews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article07-05-2022 a deputy was on a separate call for service at 2:00 a.m. when she observed a vehicle being operated with no lights to the rear and only running lights to the front. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on CTH S and Military Rd. in the City...

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

21-year-old rolls vehicle fleeing from deputies after a party

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say that when a 21-year-old man was feeling a large party with alleged underage drinking, he struck a squad car and later rolled his vehicle after a short pursuit. According to a release, deputies were made aware of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Officer involved incident in Forest County

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident (OICI) in the Town of Lincoln, Wis. that occurred on the night of Friday, July 15, 2022. At approximately 9:37 p.m., a Wisconsin Department of Natural...
FOREST COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Antigo man dies after motorcycle crash in Oconto County

ABRAMS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Antigo reportedly died after his motorcycle crashed into the median on USH 41 in Abrams. On July 10 around 4 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a traffic incident on USH 41 near Falk Road in Abrams. When deputies arrived, a motorcycle was found crashed into the median.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merrill, WI
City
Tomahawk, WI
County
Lincoln County, WI
City
Antigo, WI
Merrill, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Gleason, WI
City
Pine River, WI
Lincoln County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Tomahawk, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Rhinelander, WI
City
Wausau, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Highway 41

ABRAMS, Wis. (WBAY) - An Antigo man died in a motorcycle crash on Highway 41 in Oconto County earlier this week. The sheriff’s office says Jonathan Collins, 42, was going north on 41 Sunday afternoon when he lost control near Falk Road and crashed into the median. He was thrown from the bike.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Waupaca County criminal sentencing

Recent sentencing, convictions and dismissals from Waupaca County Circuit Court. • Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Terry J. Searvogel, 34, Waupaca, to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Searvogel was convicted of felony delivery of methamphetamine. • Huber placed Benjamin T. Osier, 32, Fond du Lac, on...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Plover Police say incident near Crossroads Commons now resolved

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Plover Police Department responded late Wednesday night to an area south of Crossroads Commons for a report of an armed with a gun who threatened to shoot himself. Police responded to a wooded area south of the commons, near the Goodwill Retail Store at...
PLOVER, WI
cwbradio.com

Individual Arrested in Marshfield for OWI

An individual was arrested in Marshfield for OWI. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop around 10:25pm on S. Peach Ave. and E. 6th Street. During the stop, an open container of alcohol was located in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were...
MARSHFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cth S And Military Rd
cwbradio.com

Wood County Man Arrested for Possession

A Wood County man arrested after fire crews noticed drug activity in his home appeared in Wood County Court. Back in May, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the Village of Port Edwards. A search warrant was executed after the fire crew noticed signs of drug activity in the home.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Man Charged with Possession

Trenton McCorkle, age 26 of Wausau, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The indictment alleges that on December 14, 2021, he possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Arrested for Possession in Marshfield

One person was arrested for drug charges after stealing from Walmart in Marshfield. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they received a report from Walmart’s Loss Prevention Department that they observed a woman leave the store without paying for multiple items. The woman got into a...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Vilas County Sheriff commends man for quick-thinking actions

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department is commending a man for his quick thinking and actions in preventing a possible tragedy. Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath said on Tuesday morning a citizen saw a 3-year-old child standing in the water in Eagle River. Jamie Goffard told investigators he picked the child up out of the water and tried to locate an adult or parent of the child.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cwbradio.com

More Information Released Regarding Kidnapped Man in Abbotsford

Some more information has been released regarding the man kidnapped in Abbotsford by two Florida residents. Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo, 34, and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez, 39, both of Kissimmee, Florida, are charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida. Apparently, the victim was leaving Abbyland Foods around 1:39pm. He was forced into the back seat of a vehicle by Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez. A tip from a citizen alluded to the two men taking the victim to Florida. A search warrant issued in Florida led to finding the victim. He stated he had been held at gunpoint and his phone had been thrown out the window. Anselmo and Engracia-Gonzalez previously were charged with this offense in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on June 23rd.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WausauPilot

Body discovered in Taylor County ditch

A man’s body was discovered Saturday morning in a ditch near the Black River Bridge in Taylor County, officials confirmed Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department identified the man as Keith Binder, a 48-year-old Medford resident. Police say Binder appears to have died within 24 hours of the discovery, on County Hwy. O in the town of Little Black.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Body of Medford Man Found in Taylor County Ditch

The body of a Medford man was found in a ditch in Taylor County. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday morning, they received a report regarding what appeared to be a body in a ditch near the Black River Bridge on County Highway O in the Town of Little Black.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

State Park Speedway story/results from July 14

WAUSAU, Wis. (July 14) – The Dave Lashua Memorial at State Park Speedway was another highlight in what is turning into another pretty stellar year for Travis Volm, as well as a bitter-but-sweet night for Jason Weinkauf. Volm held off Weinkauf on a restart with four laps left and...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Lincoln County Inmate Facing New Charges for Damaging His Cell Block

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man being held in the Lincoln County Jail is facing a new set of charges after he damaged the intercom system in his cell block last Thursday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff the 51-year-old, who wasn’t identified in a media report, was upset over recent developments in his court case and lost his temper, leading him to damage the system.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

2 facing charges in overdose death of pregnant woman in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department said two men are facing criminal charges following an overdose death. On June 1, officers responded to a home on Indiana Avenue for a report of a 27-year-old woman that was unresponsive. The woman, who was 8 months pregnant was pronounced dead. Authorities said a search of the scene revealed evidence of narcotic use.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WJFW-TV

Adam Bauman pleads 'not guilty'

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Earlier today Adam Bauman made an appearance in Oneida county court. Bauman allegedly made threats of violence on two schools in Oneida county back in June. He's facing a charge making terrorist threats. Bauman pleaded 'not guilty' in today's hearing, setting up either a plea deal or...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy