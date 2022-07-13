Ole Miss volleyball picked seventh in SEC coaches’ poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss had 161 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Spring and First Year Academic Honor Rolls, announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. A total of 1,531 student-athletes were named to the 2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, while the 2022 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll recognized 1,045 student-athletes. The spring honor roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field, while the first year honor roll includes all sports. Both are based on grades from the 2021 Summer, 2021 Fall and 2022 Spring terms.
