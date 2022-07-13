ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss volleyball picked seventh in SEC coaches’ poll

By University of Mississippi
Oxford Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The SEC announced the 2022 Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Monday, with Ole Miss predicted to finish seventh in the league as voted on by the conference’s 13...

www.oxfordeagle.com

Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss announces championship trophy tour schedule

Ole Miss has announced its “Tour of Champions”, presented by Mid-South Ford Dealers, Visit Oxford and Farm Bureau Insurance, for the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship Trophy, giving fans the chance to see the trophy the Rebels captured last month at the College World Series up close and in person.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss places 161 on SEC Spring and first year academic honor rolls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss had 161 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Spring and First Year Academic Honor Rolls, announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. A total of 1,531 student-athletes were named to the 2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, while the 2022 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll recognized 1,045 student-athletes. The spring honor roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field, while the first year honor roll includes all sports. Both are based on grades from the 2021 Summer, 2021 Fall and 2022 Spring terms.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lafayette’s Debbie Swindoll accepts MAC Coach of the Year Award

Lafayette tennis coach Debbie Swindoll received her third MAC Coach of the Year Award on Thursday at the Mississippi Association of Coaches multi-sports clinic in Flowood, Mississippi. Swindoll, who led the Commodores to three state titles in the past four seasons, has established herself as one of the premiere coaches...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Traffic stop leads to Oxford man’s arrest for possessing a firearm as a felon

On Thursday, July 14, an officer with the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on South Lamar Boulevard for a driver not wearing a seatbelt. Through further investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Montez Vaughn (27) of Oxford, was a registered felon and in possession of a firearm.
Oxford Eagle

Old Taylor Road to close for cross drain maintenance

Old Taylor Road, south of the Marks Apartments at 2801 Old Taylor Road, will be closed Tuesday, July 19 beginning at 8:30 a.m. for maintenance. According to Lafayette County officials, city crew will be working to replace a cross drain. They anticipate the job will take approximately six hours. Travelers...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Letter to the Editor: May, June were busy months at the Pantry

May and June were very busy months at the Pantry of Oxford. Helping there in May was a wonderful team from the Orchard Church. The Pantry was able to serve 580 families. The Oxford Pantry is most grateful for the helping hands offered by volunteers from Stronger Together Oxford (RSVP), the Ole Miss students who provided help even after graduation. It was especially joyful to see young men from the Orchard Church cheerfully pushing carts, and greeting people with smiles and courtesy despite the heat!
OXFORD, MS

