Ole Miss volleyball picked seventh in SEC coaches’ poll

May and June were very busy months at the Pantry of Oxford. Helping there in May was a wonderful team from the Orchard Church. The Pantry was able to serve 580 families. The Oxford Pantry is most grateful for the helping hands offered by volunteers from Stronger Together Oxford (RSVP), the Ole Miss students who provided help even after graduation. It was especially joyful to see young men from the Orchard Church cheerfully pushing carts, and greeting people with smiles and courtesy despite the heat!

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO