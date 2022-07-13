The Barbie pop-up truck will bring a bit of Malibu to metro Detroit this weekend

July is National Ice Cream Month and Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. President Ronald Reagan designated July as National Ice Cream Month to honor America's favorite dessert. He also declared the third Sunday of July National Ice Cream Day. In metro Detroit, here are a few deals to celebrate:
The Oddities and Curiosities Expo returned to Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace on Saturday. The first and original traveling oddities expo brought in dozens of vendors and artists and hundreds of fans of the weird, unusual, and macabre. There was something for everyone, including taxidermied animals, original art, a live freak show, the Museum of Marvelous Mutations, and a first chance at purchasing tickets to the return of Theatre Bizarre.
Greektown’s newest restaurant is casual and fun Pizza Cat. Officially opening Monday where the bar and arcade Ready Player One was, Pizza Cat will offer small pizzas for $3.13 starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The lunchtime offer runs through 3:13 p.m. Born in Toledo, the Pizza Cat brand specializes...
It seems very appropriate and on brand for us that the stories our readers clicked on the most this week involved food or marijuana. Our readers were interested in the new restaurants that opened around the city, and one local staple that will close for good later this month. Small...
Independent bookstores across the world are participating in an effort to break the world record for the most authors to sign a book in one day on Saturday, July 16. Detroit’s own Source Booksellers is joining the cause organized by contributors to The Carbon Almanac, a new book that breaks down climate change and sustainability issues in an easy-to-understand format.
(WXYZ) — A new pizza restaurant in Detroit will open in the former Ready Player One space in Greektown on Monday. According to the Pizza Cat website, they serve up a "deliciously weird menu" that includes pizza, chicken and more. A Facebook event for the Pizza Cat grand opening...
Birmingham — Here comes Detroit’s annual auto-palooza. The annual Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford will rock M-1 on Aug. 20 with the glorious music of thousands of V-6s, V-8s, V-12s (and even a few electric motors) as the epic, rolling auto enthusiasts' gathering celebrates its 27th year. The event caps off a week of festivities — starting with Roadkill Nights in Pontiac Aug. 13 — that includes charity events, car club parades and the Detroit Three showing off their latest wares.
Ripoff artists will work just about any scam to get money out of the innocent and unsuspecting, but this is a new one for Detroit: Renters who show up on your doorstep, assuming they've paid for three nights in your home. That's what happened to a Detroit woman who was...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman said her home was listed on Airbnb by scammers who claim to own the home and are renting it out but ultimately end up ripping people off. Imagine having a bunch of random people showing up at your home, believing they've paid to stay at your place. They're even looking for a key that's supposed to be hidden under the mat. That's exactly what's happening to one Detroit woman.
Detroit was recently named one of the world’s 50 greatest places in 2022, by TIME Magazine. Detroiters have always known how great this city is, but what separates Detroit as such an extraordinary place this year in particular? Like other destinations on the list, Detroit has shown resilience throughout the pandemic (and over the last decade). This resilience is paying off with many new and exciting developments this year, including a range of restaurant and hotel openings, an expansion of the much-loved Motown Museum, and construction underway on the United States’ first electric vehicle charging road. If you are taking TIME Magazine’s advice and visiting Detroit in 2022 (or if you’re a Detroiter staycationing in your hometown), you may be wondering where to start. Check out this 48-hour itinerary that will take you through the city’s newest developments that landed it on this prestigious list, as well as some iconic Detroit activities. Note: Many of the businesses featured in TIME’s article are opening later in 2022. Read below for opening dates and plan your trip accordingly.
It’s about to get Hotter Than July this weekend with the return of Detroit’s oldest Black LGBT Pride event. Hotter Than July will see its first in-person gathering since 2019 on Friday, July 15-Sunday, July 17. This year’s celebration will include a concert by Da Brat on Saturday,...
A former Detroit, Michigan news anchor has the distinct honor of being the real-life inspiration for the character Ron Burgundy played by Will Ferrell in the very popular 'Anchorman' movies. If you lived in Detroit or its surrounding areas between the years 1978 and 1997, chances are you know the...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I don’t…no clue at all about my age, what year it was, where I was, when it was…or how I did. I do recall...
A man was shot and killed at a child's birthday party in Detroit on Friday. It was an ugly night on Detroit's west side after two men got into an argument at a park near Fullerton and Indiana avenues. The argument happened during a child's birthday party and escalated to the point where one of the men opened fire, killing the other man.
Ali Alhashemi is a licensed barber, educator, investor, and digital content creator. He also serves as the president of UpperCutz Barbershop, the CEO of The Groomed. Man, and the author of The Barber Al Story. His family are immigrants living in Dearborn, Michigan. Settling and growing up as immigrants was not easy for Ali. He lost his father and most of his relatives early in life, and his mother could barely afford to support her family.
In 2015, the last time Deadline Detroit wrote about John's Carpet House — a weekly, donation-based picnic and blues concert on otherwise vacant land in Detroit's East Poletown neighborhood — organizer "Big Pete" Barrow was struggling to pay fines and meet demands imposed on him by the city of Detroit. Since then, things seem to have reached a peaceable détente — a peace evidenced by the remarkable growth in the size of the beloved event since.
Three Detroit galleries are teaming up to showcase art and local businesses along Grand Boulevard with a new annual event. The Grand Blvd. Art Stroll will feature the work of more than 75 visual artists with an all-day reception of live painting, music, cocktails, and, of course, artwork for sale. The inaugural event takes place on Saturday, July 23 across Irwin House Gallery, Chroma, and Blackbird Gallery, which are all are located along the historic boulevard.
Freaks and lovers of the macabre, this one’s for you. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is heading to Novi on Saturday. The traveling show is essentially a cross between a horror movie convention, Halloween party, and taxidermy expo. We aren’t sure how much actual partying there will be, but the convention is boasting more than 150 vendors. Expect creepy wares like preserved animal specimens, bone jewelry, Halloween- and horror movie-inspired artwork, and antique medical instruments. You can also make your own two-headed duckling taxidermy piece (for $235) and check out “the world’s largest traveling freak show” for a touch of the dark arts in summer.
DETROIT – For National French Fries Day, we asked our WDIV Insiders to tell us where the best fries can be found in Metro Detroit -- and the winner couldn’t be clearer. More than 500 WDIV Insiders responded to our survey Tuesday, telling us where their favorite fries are located, and what their favorite style of fries are. While our region is home to a variety of unique restaurants serving up stylized fries, our viewers’ favorites stuck to the basics: fast food.
A time-honored celebration of African culture, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History’s 39th African World Festival will take place Friday-Sunday at Detroit's Hart Plaza. The event will highlight many performers, as well as more than 150 vendors. After being held at the Wright museum for more...
