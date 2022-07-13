ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Barbie pop-up truck will bring a bit of Malibu to metro Detroit this weekend

By Alex Washington
MetroTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike TikToker Savannah Hannah once said, not everybody fits in the bad bitch genre. But one icon who will always dominate the category is the OG material girl Barbie....

www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 0

 

MetroTimes

What we saw at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo 2022 in Novi

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo returned to Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace on Saturday. The first and original traveling oddities expo brought in dozens of vendors and artists and hundreds of fans of the weird, unusual, and macabre. There was something for everyone, including taxidermied animals, original art, a live freak show, the Museum of Marvelous Mutations, and a first chance at purchasing tickets to the return of Theatre Bizarre.
NOVI, MI
Detroit News

Pizza Cat opens Monday in Greektown with limited pizzas for $3.13

Greektown’s newest restaurant is casual and fun Pizza Cat. Officially opening Monday where the bar and arcade Ready Player One was, Pizza Cat will offer small pizzas for $3.13 starting at 10 a.m. Monday. The lunchtime offer runs through 3:13 p.m. Born in Toledo, the Pizza Cat brand specializes...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit’s Source Booksellers to take part in world record book signing attempt Saturday

Independent bookstores across the world are participating in an effort to break the world record for the most authors to sign a book in one day on Saturday, July 16. Detroit’s own Source Booksellers is joining the cause organized by contributors to The Carbon Almanac, a new book that breaks down climate change and sustainability issues in an easy-to-understand format.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Auto-palooza 2022: The Dream Cruise gets ready to rock Woodward

Birmingham — Here comes Detroit’s annual auto-palooza. The annual Woodward Dream Cruise presented by Ford will rock M-1 on Aug. 20 with the glorious music of thousands of V-6s, V-8s, V-12s (and even a few electric motors) as the epic, rolling auto enthusiasts' gathering celebrates its 27th year. The event caps off a week of festivities — starting with Roadkill Nights in Pontiac Aug. 13 — that includes charity events, car club parades and the Detroit Three showing off their latest wares.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

'I own this home': Detroit woman's home listed on Airbnb by scammers

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit woman said her home was listed on Airbnb by scammers who claim to own the home and are renting it out but ultimately end up ripping people off. Imagine having a bunch of random people showing up at your home, believing they've paid to stay at your place. They're even looking for a key that's supposed to be hidden under the mat. That's exactly what's happening to one Detroit woman.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

48 hours in Detroit

Detroit was recently named one of the world’s 50 greatest places in 2022, by TIME Magazine. Detroiters have always known how great this city is, but what separates Detroit as such an extraordinary place this year in particular? Like other destinations on the list, Detroit has shown resilience throughout the pandemic (and over the last decade). This resilience is paying off with many new and exciting developments this year, including a range of restaurant and hotel openings, an expansion of the much-loved Motown Museum, and construction underway on the United States’ first electric vehicle charging road. If you are taking TIME Magazine’s advice and visiting Detroit in 2022 (or if you’re a Detroiter staycationing in your hometown), you may be wondering where to start. Check out this 48-hour itinerary that will take you through the city’s newest developments that landed it on this prestigious list, as well as some iconic Detroit activities. Note: Many of the businesses featured in TIME’s article are opening later in 2022. Read below for opening dates and plan your trip accordingly.
Cars 108

Detroit News Anchor Was Real Life Inspiration For Ron Burgundy

A former Detroit, Michigan news anchor has the distinct honor of being the real-life inspiration for the character Ron Burgundy played by Will Ferrell in the very popular 'Anchorman' movies. If you lived in Detroit or its surrounding areas between the years 1978 and 1997, chances are you know the...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Man Shot and Killed at Kid’s Birthday Party in Detroit

A man was shot and killed at a child's birthday party in Detroit on Friday. It was an ugly night on Detroit's west side after two men got into an argument at a park near Fullerton and Indiana avenues. The argument happened during a child's birthday party and escalated to the point where one of the men opened fire, killing the other man.
DETROIT, MI
flaunt.com

How Ali Alhashemi, a Licensed Barber, Is Changing Lives in Detroit

Ali Alhashemi is a licensed barber, educator, investor, and digital content creator. He also serves as the president of UpperCutz Barbershop, the CEO of The Groomed. Man, and the author of The Barber Al Story. His family are immigrants living in Dearborn, Michigan. Settling and growing up as immigrants was not easy for Ali. He lost his father and most of his relatives early in life, and his mother could barely afford to support her family.
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

John's Carpet House, Detroit's east-side blues jam, keeps growing

In 2015, the last time Deadline Detroit wrote about John's Carpet House — a weekly, donation-based picnic and blues concert on otherwise vacant land in Detroit's East Poletown neighborhood — organizer "Big Pete" Barrow was struggling to pay fines and meet demands imposed on him by the city of Detroit. Since then, things seem to have reached a peaceable détente — a peace evidenced by the remarkable growth in the size of the beloved event since.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

First annual Grand Blvd. Art Stroll to highlight galleries along historic Detroit street

Three Detroit galleries are teaming up to showcase art and local businesses along Grand Boulevard with a new annual event. The Grand Blvd. Art Stroll will feature the work of more than 75 visual artists with an all-day reception of live painting, music, cocktails, and, of course, artwork for sale. The inaugural event takes place on Saturday, July 23 across Irwin House Gallery, Chroma, and Blackbird Gallery, which are all are located along the historic boulevard.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo heads to Novi on Saturday

Freaks and lovers of the macabre, this one’s for you. The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is heading to Novi on Saturday. The traveling show is essentially a cross between a horror movie convention, Halloween party, and taxidermy expo. We aren’t sure how much actual partying there will be, but the convention is boasting more than 150 vendors. Expect creepy wares like preserved animal specimens, bone jewelry, Halloween- and horror movie-inspired artwork, and antique medical instruments. You can also make your own two-headed duckling taxidermy piece (for $235) and check out “the world’s largest traveling freak show” for a touch of the dark arts in summer.
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Survey results: The best French fries in Metro Detroit, according to Local 4 viewers

DETROIT – For National French Fries Day, we asked our WDIV Insiders to tell us where the best fries can be found in Metro Detroit -- and the winner couldn’t be clearer. More than 500 WDIV Insiders responded to our survey Tuesday, telling us where their favorite fries are located, and what their favorite style of fries are. While our region is home to a variety of unique restaurants serving up stylized fries, our viewers’ favorites stuck to the basics: fast food.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

African World Festival returns to its historic home on Hart Plaza in Detroit

A time-honored celebration of African culture, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History’s 39th African World Festival will take place Friday-Sunday at Detroit's Hart Plaza. The event will highlight many performers, as well as more than 150 vendors. After being held at the Wright museum for more...
DETROIT, MI

