The Barbie pop-up truck will bring a bit of Malibu to metro Detroit this weekend

Detroit was recently named one of the world’s 50 greatest places in 2022, by TIME Magazine. Detroiters have always known how great this city is, but what separates Detroit as such an extraordinary place this year in particular? Like other destinations on the list, Detroit has shown resilience throughout the pandemic (and over the last decade). This resilience is paying off with many new and exciting developments this year, including a range of restaurant and hotel openings, an expansion of the much-loved Motown Museum, and construction underway on the United States’ first electric vehicle charging road. If you are taking TIME Magazine’s advice and visiting Detroit in 2022 (or if you’re a Detroiter staycationing in your hometown), you may be wondering where to start. Check out this 48-hour itinerary that will take you through the city’s newest developments that landed it on this prestigious list, as well as some iconic Detroit activities. Note: Many of the businesses featured in TIME’s article are opening later in 2022. Read below for opening dates and plan your trip accordingly.

2 DAYS AGO