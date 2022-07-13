ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

Sherburne County Fair schedule for Thursday, July 14

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gxMd_0geRJgPT00

Thursday July 14, 2022

Time Event Location

7 a.m.--

Gates Open, Grounds

Medallion Hunt. Grounds

8 a.m. --

4-H Exhibits Open; 4-H Exhibit Building

Animal Barns Open, Grounds

Paintball, Grounds

Goat Show Livestock Arena

Horse Show Horse Arena

All Day:

Little Farm Hands By Animal Barns

Juggling Act Roaming

10 a.m. --

Sheep Show, Livestock Arena

12 p.m. --

Strongman Show, Free Stage

Commercial Vendors, Open Commercial Building

Open Class Displays, Open Open Class Building

Midway Opens, Carnival

Llama-Alpaca Show & Interviews, Livestock Arena

12 - 4 p.m. --

Daycare Day, Grounds

Senior Day Business Expo, Grounds

12-5 p.m. --

Unlimited Ride Wristband, Carnival

12:30pm --

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Grounds

1 p.m. --

Magic Joe, Free Stage

2-4 p.m. --

Dean-O-Mite, Front of Commercial Building

3 p.m.--

Magic Joe, Free Stage

Llama-Alpaca Show, Livestock Arena

3:45 p.m. --

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Grounds

4 p.m. --

Strongman Show, Free Stage

5:30 p.m. --

Magic Joe Free Stage

6 p.m. --

Dance Party (for those with special needs), Beer Garden

6:15 p.m.

Strongman Show, Free Stage

6:30 p.m. -- Swine Show, Livestock Arena

9 p.m. --

Commercial Vendors Close, Commercial Building

Open Class Exhibits Close. Open Class Building

4H Exhibits Close, 4H Exhibit Building

Animal Barns Close, Grounds

10 p.m. --

Gates Close Grounds

Midway Closes Carnival

*Schedule Subject to Change*

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Twin Cities

What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: July 15-17, 2022

🖌 Over 150 artists will be at Minnehaha Park for this weekend's Minnehaha Falls Art Festival , and every booth will have at least one item under $30. Free. 🎷 The Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest is back on Saturday with all day music at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul. Free, with a VIP option. 🚤 Bring your boats, floats and lifejackets to a “Float-In” movie on the shores of Silver Lake tomorrow night. This year’s film is the iconic Minnesota movie “The Mighty Ducks.” Free. 🚗 Check out hot rods and muscle cars (without the noise) at...
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Sheriff removal is problematic

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - How do you remove a sheriff from office who just won’t leave?. After Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson’s drunk driving crash in December there were calls for him to resign from state lawmakers and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. There were renewed calls for Hutchinson...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Sherburne County, MN
Sherburne County, MN
Government
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending July 11, 2022. July 4th: Timothy Allen Hanson, 56 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego - charges of possession of burglary tools & 5th degree-controlled substance; Joshua Wade Hart, 27 of Maple Lake was arrested in Franklin Twp. - a charge of 5th degree-controlled substance; Matt Alan Sprague, 38 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo - a charge of 3rd degree DWI.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Commercial Building#Barns#Horse Show#Livestock#Magic Joe Free Stage#Dance Party
Kat Kountry 105

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kvsc.org

Detour Re-Routing Traffic Near Rice Bridge and South of Randall

Aside from work being done on Highway 10 north of Rice, Stearns County has started a project on County Road 1 in that is re-routing traffic. The road reconstruction project started Sunday near County Road 1 just west of the bridge in Rice that spans the Mississippi River. Workers are doing tree removal and installing erosion control devices this week. Motorists are asked to avoid the construction area if possible.
RICE, MN
WJON

Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash in Sherburne County

PRINCETON -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 south of Princeton. Fifty-one-year-old Erech Gallantin of Milaca was going south when his bike collided with a car trying to cross the highway....
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Someone in Minnesota misses Powerball jackpot by one number

(Roseville, MN) -- Someone in Minnesota is $50,000 richer. A Powerball ticket sold at the Moorhead Hornbacher’s matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball -- only one number from winning the jackpot. The winner, who has not yet claimed their prize, can do so through the mail or in person at the Minnesota Lottery Office in Roseville. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes. The winning Powerball numbers from July 13th were 22-23-36-47-63 and the Powerball was 2.
ROSEVILLE, MN
knsiradio.com

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension And State Patrol Crack Down in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz is releasing more details about the crime crackdown underway in the Twin Cities. Last weekend alone, the Minnesota State Patrol made 1,500 traffic stops in Minneapolis to curb drag racing. Drugs, a lack of a driver’s license, and driving without insurance were only some of the additional charges that came from the effort. It is in response to wild videos on the Fourth of July showing street racing and illegal fireworks being shot off downtown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kduz.com

Hutchinson PD Investigating Theft on Main Street

Hutchinson Police are investigating after receiving a theft report last Friday at a residence on Main Street. Police say an employee from a home repair company reported that at about 11:15am he left his tool bag full of tools and his 4-foot aluminum bi-fold ramps on the boulevard in front of a house on the 600 block of Main St S that he was working on.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
269
Followers
242
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy