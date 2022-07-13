IMF says it will work with Ghana government towards programme

ACCRA/LONDON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will work with Ghana’s government to develop a potential support programme, it said on Wednesday, citing a “challenging economic and social situation” after a week-long visit to the West African nation.

Hundreds took to the streets of Ghana’s capital Accra last month to protest over high inflation, weak growth and a deteriorating local currency.

Days later, the government asked the IMF for support, despite months of repeated pledges not to do so.

“The IMF team held initial discussions on a comprehensive reform package to restore macroeconomic stability and anchor debt sustainability,” Carlo Sdralevich, head of the IMF team that visited Ghana from July 6-13 said in a statement.

The week’s discussions focused on improving the country’s fiscal balances, strengthening monetary policy and stabilising the financial sector via a domestic reform package that could be supported by the fund, he said in the statement.