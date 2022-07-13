ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

BREAKING: Michigan Lands Big Commitment

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago
Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy defensive lineman Enow Etta officially announced his commitment to the University of Michigan on Wednesday.

Etta was new defensive line coach Mike Elston's first offer once he got the job at U-M, making sure to maintain a close relationship with the four-star prospect throughout the process. Earlier in his recruitment, Etta had this to say about Elston and Michigan.

"I don't want to say too much, but we are very in touch," Etta said. "I don't really talk much about my recruitment but I will tell you that Michigan is one of my top schools and I'm very much interested."

Prior to Etta's commitment, Michigan only had one defensive lineman committed in the 2023 class - Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy Brooks Bahr - who is about 265-275 pounds at this time. With Bahr looking like a future interior defensive lineman, Etta would be a nice complimentary piece as someone who could add substantial weight and play alongside him, or remain leaner and give it a go on the edge.

ANN ARBOR, MI
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Blake Corum, Running Back, Michigan Wolverines

A springy back that has some of the most lower body juice in the country, if Corum can increase his role, his draft stock will follow. Negligible size for the position on paper, not on the field. First thing you see is twitch, lightning quickness with fluid ankles and hips. Bouncy athlete, utilizing a sharp jumpcut in and out of gaps. Scare lateral agility makes him an open-field nightmare for defenders. Fast-twitch muscle fibers that repeatedly fire. Gets into a hole with excellent burst, hits another gear with maximal speed into green grass and then the endzone. Plays above his size, doesn't pitter-patter and will use vision and toughness to drive forward regardless of his stature. Size concerns are real for a multitude of reasons. Durability will be a concern and add to the mitigation of a lead-back role. Struggles in pass pro and comparative play strength won't be eased in the NFL. Want to see the crafting of his pass game attributes. An enhanced route tree that isn't limited to catches within five yards of the line of scrimmage will help. Cleaning up some concentration drops will as well. Corum is literally dynamite as a runner, with some of the most explosive plays in the country. A player with his tenacity and athleticism will carve a role in the NFL, especially if he continues to refine his game as a pass-catcher.
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
