The glare of the public eye was just a little too intense for Ana de Armas when she was living in Los Angeles and in a relationship with Ben Affleck. In an interview for Elle’s August 2022 cover, the actor said that all the attention she received from the media and the paparazzi is “one of the reasons why I left L.A.,” explaining that it eventually got so “horrible” she had to move. De Armas had already lived in the city for seven years before getting together with Affleck and saw firsthand how her famous friends had coped with that level of public scrutiny. But experiencing it herself, she said, confirmed once and for all that “this is not the place for me to be. It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out.” She added that living there made her feel “anxious” all the time as there’s “always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO