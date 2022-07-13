ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Post 23 defeats Colts in SCOL

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago

CHILLICOTHE — Starting with the fourth inning, the Portsmouth Post 23 Seniors team simply dominated the Chillicothe Post 757 Colts on Tuesday — winning its league finale by a 28-2 margin.

With the victory, Portsmouth Post 23 improved its overall record to 14-6 with a 5-3 record versus SCOL opponents in league play.

Post 23 entered the top of the fourth leading Post 757 3-2, before scoring 22 runs in that frame and an additional three in the fifth to tally its final 25 runs unanswered.

In total, Post 23 combined for 21 hits and forced five Chillicothe errors.

Six different Portsmouth batters had a multi-hit day, including Cooper McKenzie and Jacob Sloan, who each had three hits and combined for 13 RBI.

Holden Blankenship, Brock Kitchen and Lane Hutchinson each had three RBI for Post 23.

Jakob Tipton went 3-of-3 at the plate and scored a game-high five runs.

With the victory, Post 23 clinches the No. 2-seed in the upcoming Region V Tournament (July 18-21).

Portsmouth will face the winner of the No. 4-seed Chillicothe and No. 5 seed Circleville in a quarterfinal contest on Monday, July 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Mary Lou Patton Park in Chillicothe.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 0 0 3 22 3 — 28 21 3

Chillicothe 1 0 1 0 0 — 2 4 5

Portsmouth hitting

Holden Blankenship 2-6, 4R, 3RBI

Brock Kitchen 3-4, 3R, 3RBI, BB

Cooper McKenzie 3-6, R, 6RBI

Caeleb McGraw 1-5, 2R

Isaiah Kelly 1-3, 3R, RBI, BB

Lane Hutchinson 3-5, 3R, 3RBI

Aodhan Queen 1-4, 3R, BB

Jakob Tipton 3-3, 5R, RBI, BB

Jacob Sloan 3-3, 3R, 7RBI, 2BB

Portsmouth pitching

Tyler Brammer 4IP, 4H, 0ER, 5K, 0BB (W)

Brock Kitchen 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 0K, 0BB

Portsmouth Daily Times

FBP Supports Miracle City Academy

PIKETON — Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) recently donated $8,000 to Miracle City Academy (MCA) to purchase computers. The school was the location of FBP’s Joint Information Center over the last several years. FBP is currently relocating the center, freeing space for the school’s expansion of students and creating a need for more technology.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
