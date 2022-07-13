Classic and sports cars coming to Spearfish

South Dakota is a state loaded with small towns. One of them is by far more charming than all of the rest. Spearfish sits just ten miles from the Wyoming border on the northern tip of the Black Hills. That helps a lot. Sitting in a valley at the mouth of Spearfish Canyon and flanking Spearfish Creek as it drains into the foothills, overlooking the town as you pass by on I-90 is an especially great view. The hills don't look quite as massive as they are until you see the relatively minuscule houses and manmade structures in the foreground.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO