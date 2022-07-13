ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

Classic and sports cars coming to Spearfish

Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEARFISH — A couple car shows will cruise through downtown Spearfish in the coming weeks as the Black Hills Corvette Classic and National Impala Show and Shine come to town. “They like to take road trips, they like to drive. It’s great open space where you can see...

www.bhpioneer.com

kotatv.com

Deadwood hosts annual three wheeler rally

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) -Three wheelers, or trikes as they are known in the motorcycle world, allow people who can’t ride a two-wheel bike to have a level of stability without giving up the freedom of riding. “I ride a trike because I have MS and it keeps me stable...
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Dorothy Weeks, 93

Dorothy Weeks, 93, of Spearfish, passed away on July 5, 2022, at her home. Dorothy Emilia Klatt was born on Nov. 11, 1928, to Adolph Klatt and Louise Becker in Buffalo, Minn. She went to the Buffalo Public School and graduated from Buffalo High School in 1942. Dorothy married John Weeks on April 16, 1949, in Buffalo. She worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company from 1947-1977. She was first a telephone operator and then a secretary for the company in Buffalo.
SPEARFISH, SD
City
Spearfish, SD
City
Sturgis, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Pat & Lorne Ruzicka

Lorne Frank Ruzicka, 89, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home in Belle Fourche. Patricia (Pat) Ann (Kolda) Ruzicka, 85, passed away May 1, 2022, at Spearfish Hospital with her three children at her side. Funeral services for Lorne and Pat Ruzicka will be held July 22,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Available timber supply prompts Spearfish, Hulett sawmills to reduce hours

SPEARFISH — The sawmills in Spearfish and Hulett, Wyo., will reduce their hours citing a reduction in timber harvest. Neiman Enterprises announced Thursday afternoon that the sawmill in Spearfish will reduce hours, and the Hulett mill will cut a shift. “While we may not agree with the reduction in...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Man injured in accident on I-90

SUMMERSET — The 66-year-old driver of a motorcycle was severely injured in an accident Thursday morning on Interstate 90 near Summerset. Traffic was backed up for miles following the accident which happened about 9:30 a.m. All vehicles involved in the accident were traveling westbound on I-90 near mile marker...
SUMMERSET, SD
myklgr.com

Two South Dakota residents injured in Renville County collision with semi Friday morning

Two South Dakota residents were injured when their vehicle collided with a semi-truck Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on July 15 Thomas Theodore Wilson, age 47, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on Highway 4. At about 8:52 a.m., at the intersection with Renville County Road 11, Wilson’s vehicle collided with a westbound Freightliner semi being driven by Chris Osiemo Omani, age 41, of Minneapolis.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Person
Big Show
Black Hills Pioneer

Todd Loren Heckert

Todd Loren Heckert passed away peacefully at home with his daughter Amanda by his side, on June 27, 2022. He was 80 years old, just six weeks shy of his 81st birthday. Todd was born on Aug. 14, 1941, in Pasadena, Calif., to George William Heckert and Irene Violet Heckert (Hockman). He was their only child. He is preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Sharon Marie Heckert (Rulon). He is survived by his three children, Tracy Marie Cookman, Warren George Heckert (Jennifer), Amanda Rose Eagle (Andrew) and 13 grandchildren, ages 27 to 6. (Tracy) Logan Litts, Wyatt Litts, Brady Litts, Grace Litts, Emma Cookman, (Warren) Caleb Heckert, Ethan Heckert, Alea Heckert, Mia Heckert, (Amanda) Kaden Eagle, Sawyer Eagle, Briston Eagle and Sterling Eagle.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fire Dept. responds to Rapid City garbage fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a call at the Material Recovery Facility at the city landfill on Thursday evening after a fire alarm was triggered. According to a Twitter post by the department, heavy brown smoke was seen coming from within the...
RAPID CITY, SD
#Classic Car#Sports Car#Car Shows#Drag Races#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows
KEVN

City View Trolley suspended indefinitely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Transit system has suspended the City View Trolley services indefinitely due to an out break of COVID-19 and other illness along with a shortage of drivers. The trolley services were only supposed to be suspended for a week in order to have...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

One injured during I-90 two-vehicle, one-motorcycle crash

SUMMERSET, S.D. – A motorcycle driver was injured during a two-vehicle, one-motorcycle crash on Interstate 90, Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on the westbound lane of I-90, at mile marker 50. A large box of plumbing supplies fell out of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup, driven...
SUMMERSET, SD
Hot 104.7

The Most Charming Small Town in South Dakota You Must Visit

South Dakota is a state loaded with small towns. One of them is by far more charming than all of the rest. Spearfish sits just ten miles from the Wyoming border on the northern tip of the Black Hills. That helps a lot. Sitting in a valley at the mouth of Spearfish Canyon and flanking Spearfish Creek as it drains into the foothills, overlooking the town as you pass by on I-90 is an especially great view. The hills don't look quite as massive as they are until you see the relatively minuscule houses and manmade structures in the foreground.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police investigating Thursday afternoon bus crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City police are investigating a crash that happened early Thursday afternoon. RCPD Community Relations Manager Brendyn Medina says a passenger bus that was southbound on Mount Rushmore Road was attempting to turn onto Cathedral Drive when it struck a northbound passenger car. There were...
RAPID CITY, SD
NewsBreak
Cars
custercountychronicle.com

Lakota Lake isn’t as hidden, but still a gem

Tiny Lakota Lake can be found just outside of Keystone on Iron Mountain Road. And while it’s not quite so hidden it is quite a gem. The lake features fishing, picnicking and even rock scrambling and climbing. Anglers often find rainbow trout in the cold waters. Another great amenity...
KEYSTONE, SD
newscenter1.tv

City of Summerset to close outside watering for weekend

SUMMERSET, S.D. — The Diamond Water Company announced on Friday that one of their wells in the City of Summerset is down. Diamond Water is requesting that there be no outside watering over the weekend from July 16-17. The well is expected to be back and operational on Monday,...
SUMMERSET, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood moves forward with proposed parking garage

DEADWOOD — A proposed second parking garage in Deadwood is one step closer to reality, as June 20, the Deadwood City Commission granted permission to enter into contract negotiation with JLG Architects and Walker Consultants for planning and design services for a future parking facility at a location to be determined.
DEADWOOD, SD

