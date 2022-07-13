Salvation Army Center of Hope Over 150 fans donated to Salvation Army to help people in Green Country stay cool (Russell Mills)

TULSA, Okla. — Westlake Ace Hardware donated 177 fans to The Salvation Army on July 13 to help people stay cool with more 100 degree days in the forecast.

The funds for the fans were raised by the hardware store’s customers throughout the Tulsa metro.

Vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware, Andy Schmitt said, “the Fan Drive speaks directly to who we are as a company. We are truly humbled and grateful for our partnership with The Salvation Army and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in the lives of our friends, customers, and neighbors.”

This is the ninth year for the fan drive partnership in Green Country.

The Salvation Army said anyone can request and pick up a box fan, while supplies last, by registering here and they can be picked up from any of their six Green Country locations.

