Several law enforcement officers, along with family and friends, gathered in Jamestown on Friday to pay their last respects to a longtime member of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department. A funeral service was held at the First Lutheran Church for Captain David Bentley, who passed away on July 9th at the age of 62 after an incident on Chautauqua Lake. Sheriff Jim Quattrone, who was among the speakers, said many of the officers in attendance have benefited from Captain Bentley's official and "unofficial" training...

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO