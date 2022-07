MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of Protect Morgantown gathered outside the building that will house Big Daddy Guns, on Thursday. More than a dozen protesters lined the street in front of the store location to protest the opening of the gun store in the downtown area. Many of the protesters said that they did not want to see a downtown gun store so close to the West Virginia University Campus, schools, parks, churches and downtown businesses. A petition against the opening of the store has more than 1,700 signatures.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO