Two Rogers County prosecutors suspended, accused of possibly violating state law

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Two prosecutors in the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office have been suspended while the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office investigates recent behavior that could have possibly violated state law during a recent murder trial.

The investigation, according to a letter Rogers County District Attorney Matt Ballard sent to the A.G.’s office, centers around an incident that happened on July 7th where Lead Criminal Prosecutor Isaac Shields and fellow Assistant District Attorney George Gibbs, Jr. observed what were supposed to be private jury deliberations.

FOX23 has confirmed through sources the trial being held was for Robert Kraft who was eventually found guilty of killing a man in Oolagah in 2018 during a fight over a woman.

In the letter, Ballard states the jury in the trial was deliberating in a room that had security cameras in it, and according to the judge presiding over the case, Shields and Gibbs went into a courthouse security office and observed jury deliberations. The room had only visual monitoring equipment and not audio.

Ballard stated he believed his prosecutors possibly violated 21 O.S. Chapter 588 which states:

If any person, firm or corporation shall knowingly and willfully, by means of any device whatsoever... observes.. or attempts to observe, the preceding of any grand or petit jury of which he is not a member in any court of the State of Oklahoma while such jury is deliberating or voting shall be guilty of a felony...

Ballard states he immediately suspended Shields and Gibbs while the investigation is underway. He also stated he was reaching out to the attorney general in order to not be accused of showing favoritism or bias in the investigation into what happened.

FOX23 contacted the Roger’s County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday morning and was told before the case was officially handed over to the A.G.’s office that a misconduct investigation was underway, but because the employees involved were county employees and not elected officials, there were some personnel and human resources policies that needed to be followed before more details could be released.

With their lead criminal prosecutor and another A.D.A. suspended, FOX23 asked if any cases were being rescheduled and was told all dockets are still moving forward as scheduled, and people still need to show up for their court dates.

FOX23 reached out to the judge who presided over the case but was told by his secretary he would not be making statements to reporters, especially because it is now an active investigation that may warrant an appeal.

FOX23 reached out to the Kraft’s attorney as to how they are moving forward, but so far we have not heard back.

