Spearfish schools approve hiring third SRO

Todd Loren Heckert passed away peacefully at home with his daughter Amanda by his side, on June 27, 2022. He was 80 years old, just six weeks shy of his 81st birthday. Todd was born on Aug. 14, 1941, in Pasadena, Calif., to George William Heckert and Irene Violet Heckert (Hockman). He was their only child. He is preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Sharon Marie Heckert (Rulon). He is survived by his three children, Tracy Marie Cookman, Warren George Heckert (Jennifer), Amanda Rose Eagle (Andrew) and 13 grandchildren, ages 27 to 6. (Tracy) Logan Litts, Wyatt Litts, Brady Litts, Grace Litts, Emma Cookman, (Warren) Caleb Heckert, Ethan Heckert, Alea Heckert, Mia Heckert, (Amanda) Kaden Eagle, Sawyer Eagle, Briston Eagle and Sterling Eagle.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO