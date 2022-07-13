ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

Spearfish schools approve hiring third SRO

By Mark Watson, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEARFISH — The Spearfish School Board approved Monday hiring a third school resource officer (SRO) for the district. Currently, the district has two police officers who serve the district — Jacob Westover and Austin Drapeaux. On June 13, just weeks after the May 24 Robb Elementary School...

www.bhpioneer.com

Black Hills Pioneer

Vavruska named American Legion Dept. of SD Educator of Year

SPEARFISH — First-grade teacher Brandy Vavruska was honored Monday when she was presented with the 2022 Educator of the Year award from the American Legion Department of South Dakota. She was recognized during the monthly school board meeting. Vavruska said she has humbled to have received the award. “Just...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

City View Trolley suspended indefinitely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Transit system has suspended the City View Trolley services indefinitely due to an out break of COVID-19 and other illness along with a shortage of drivers. The trolley services were only supposed to be suspended for a week in order to have...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rally preparations going strong in the City of Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. – The City of Sturgis is moving full steam ahead with its preparations for the rally in August. Between street and vendor preparations, along with city-wide maintenance, community members are anticipating business participation on-par with last year’s rally. This year, visitors can expect an exciting lineup...
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lawrence County highway superintendent to retire in January

DEADWOOD — It’s been a long and winding road on the career path of Allan Bonnema, who arrived at the end of that journey with the announcement of his retirement in an official six-month letter of notification of his intent to resign presented to the Lawrence County Commission June 28.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
State
Texas State
City
Spearfish, SD
Spearfish, SD
Education
Spearfish, SD
Government
Black Hills Pioneer

Todd Loren Heckert

Todd Loren Heckert passed away peacefully at home with his daughter Amanda by his side, on June 27, 2022. He was 80 years old, just six weeks shy of his 81st birthday. Todd was born on Aug. 14, 1941, in Pasadena, Calif., to George William Heckert and Irene Violet Heckert (Hockman). He was their only child. He is preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Sharon Marie Heckert (Rulon). He is survived by his three children, Tracy Marie Cookman, Warren George Heckert (Jennifer), Amanda Rose Eagle (Andrew) and 13 grandchildren, ages 27 to 6. (Tracy) Logan Litts, Wyatt Litts, Brady Litts, Grace Litts, Emma Cookman, (Warren) Caleb Heckert, Ethan Heckert, Alea Heckert, Mia Heckert, (Amanda) Kaden Eagle, Sawyer Eagle, Briston Eagle and Sterling Eagle.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Dorothy Weeks, 93

Dorothy Weeks, 93, of Spearfish, passed away on July 5, 2022, at her home. Dorothy Emilia Klatt was born on Nov. 11, 1928, to Adolph Klatt and Louise Becker in Buffalo, Minn. She went to the Buffalo Public School and graduated from Buffalo High School in 1942. Dorothy married John Weeks on April 16, 1949, in Buffalo. She worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company from 1947-1977. She was first a telephone operator and then a secretary for the company in Buffalo.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

SD legislators eyeing solutions for property tax increases

BLACK HILLS, S.D. — Property taxes in South Dakota are on the rise. Due to that rise in taxes, lawmakers are receiving concerned and frustrated feedback from their constituents. “(There’s some that say) ‘I’m on a fixed income’ or ‘I’m retired’ or I’m a young couple starting out’. ‘How...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Police in Rapid City are currently asking for help locating a missing person. According to the Rapid City Police Department, 32-year-old Agnes Runninghorse was reported missing Friday, but she has not been seen since July 11. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and...
newscenter1.tv

City of Summerset to close outside watering for weekend

SUMMERSET, S.D. — The Diamond Water Company announced on Friday that one of their wells in the City of Summerset is down. Diamond Water is requesting that there be no outside watering over the weekend from July 16-17. The well is expected to be back and operational on Monday,...
SUMMERSET, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Post 164 American Legion baseball receives a donation

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Knights of Columbus presented a check for $800 to the Post 164 baseball program before Wednesday’s game against Belle Fourche, in Spearfish. Pictured are, from the left: Adam Zvorak, Spearfish Knights of Columbus treasurer; Penny Louks Post 164 treasurer; Bill Hughes, Spearfish Knights of Columbus member, and Parker Louks, the Post 164 head coach.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

‘The Homestake and Community Show’ to open at L-D Arts Center this week

LEAD — The hometown values and charm of Lead will be the focus of the newest art show, scheduled to open at the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center this week. “The Homestake and Community Show,” is a collection of artwork of various media from three different artists whose hearts are in Lead — Dorothy Snowden, Sandy Newman and Bill Feterl. Its focus is on Lead, it’s various neighborhoods, and the iconic symbols and influence of Homestake.
LEAD, SD
kotatv.com

Deadwood hosts annual three wheeler rally

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) -Three wheelers, or trikes as they are known in the motorcycle world, allow people who can’t ride a two-wheel bike to have a level of stability without giving up the freedom of riding. “I ride a trike because I have MS and it keeps me stable...
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Free store reduces hours amidst volunteer shortage, raffling bike to raise money

LEAD — Due to a shortage of volunteers, the Twin City Clothing Center has been forced to reduce its hours to just three days a week. The new hours for “The Free Store” will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday, and from 12-6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The store will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
LEAD, SD
myklgr.com

Two South Dakota residents injured in Renville County collision with semi Friday morning

Two South Dakota residents were injured when their vehicle collided with a semi-truck Friday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on July 15 Thomas Theodore Wilson, age 47, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on Highway 4. At about 8:52 a.m., at the intersection with Renville County Road 11, Wilson’s vehicle collided with a westbound Freightliner semi being driven by Chris Osiemo Omani, age 41, of Minneapolis.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
newscenter1.tv

Message of tradition, hope shines through at Hills Alive Festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Christian bands and sunny day vibes — all part of the Hills Alive Festival that brought families from Rapid City and visitors from around the U.S. Since 1985, the festival has highlighted some of the most noteworthy Christian bands. “We like to grab the...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Gov. Noem requests presidential disaster declaration for June 11-14 storm damage

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem requested a presidential disaster Declaration and signed Executive Order 2022-08 Thursday to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties statewide. Federal...
ENVIRONMENT
gowatertown.net

Governor Noem seeks disaster declaration for six South Dakota counties

PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties. A preliminary damage assessment conducted this week by...
PIERRE, SD

