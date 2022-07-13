ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The cast of What We Do in the Shadows shares their favorite vampire movies, books, and more

By Toussaint Egan
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows, Jemaine Clement’s vampire horror mockumentary, premieres tonight on FX. The horror comedy TV series starring Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, and Mark Proksch as four hapless vampire roommates going about their daily undead lives and having various misadventures...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The Scariest Film on Disney Plus Has Haunted Us for Decades

For a family-friendly streaming service full of classic kids films, Disney Plus serves up some seriously traumatic memories: Bambi's mother. Toy Story 3's ending. Everything about that awful Home Alone reboot. But for my money, the scariest film on Disney Plus is... The Black Hole. This 1979 chiller was one...
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar

Jordan Peele on why Nope's called Nope

Exclusive: "The story behind that title is a little similar to the title of Get Out," the director tells SFX magazine. Jordan Peele has quickly become one of horror's top-tier maestros – the filmmaker having terrified the world with both Get Out and Us, two unique spins on the genre. Now, Peele re-teams with Daniel Kaluuya on Nope, a movie that broadly centers on two ranch-owning siblings, OJ and Emerald Haywood, who have a close encounter with the third kind. The film's title, however, gives little away.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 13, 2022

It is always a delight to see a movie that went under the radar when it first came out earn a new lease on life on the Netflix Top 10, and many, many recent examples of this come to mind. However, curiously, most of these sorts of films that make a surprise appearance on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. tend to be action thrillers or crime dramas - such as 2013’s The Call with Halle Berry - but that is not the case for Wednesday, July 13, 2022. See what genre this new trending title on Netflix (opens in new tab) is, as well as what the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix look like today, in our following breakdown below.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Guillén
Person
Kayvan Novak
Person
Ed Wood
Person
Cher
Person
Anne Rice
Person
Jemaine Clement
Person
Neil Jordan
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Boris Karloff
Person
Natasia Demetriou
Person
Matt Berry
Person
Stephenie Meyer
Person
Bela Lugosi
Person
Christopher Lee
Digital Trends

Hollywood is abandoning movie theaters at the wrong time

After a rough two years in which the COVID pandemic and the rise of streaming services contributed to a record decline in audiences going to movie theaters, Hollywood is seemingly coming back. Franchise tentpoles like Jurassic Park Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru posted healthy opening weekends, while Marvel recovered from the pandemic low of Eternals and is once again posting worldwide grosses for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder that flirt with $1 billion (or soon will be). And above all else, Top Gun: Maverick continues to make money week after week, becoming Paramount’s biggest hit since Titanic.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Literature#The Vampire Chronicles#Fx#Polygon
epicstream.com

Jordan Peele Finally Spills Details About His Latest Horror Movie Nope

In just a few more days of anticipation, psychological thriller legend director Jordan Peele is set to introduce another mind-blowing film with Nope. Peele has always held back when it comes to divulging details about his upcoming film, yet, Nope is still one of the highly-anticipated films in the thriller genre even though the plot, and what it is really all about still remains a mystery. Thankfully, in a recent interview, Peele finally spills some new details about Nope.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'The Amusement Park' Is George A. Romero’s Most Disturbing Movie

Although The Amusement Park is not the first movie that comes to mind when George A. Romero’s name is mentioned, it is an unnerving piece of work, which transports audiences to a nightmarish dystopian world. Originally intended as an educational film about elder abuse and neglect, Romero directed and edited the project, and approached it with a dark edginess which propelled it closer to the horror genre he was so accustomed to. As a result, the film had a turbulent journey before being released. It was filmed in just three days in 1973, but it was shelved for fears of it being too dark for a movie made for educational purposes. In 1975, it premiered at some film festivals before it was thought to be lost. Then, in 2017, it was miraculously rediscovered and screened at some more festivals in 2018, but it reached a wider audience when it was made available to stream on Shudder in 2021. Sadly, Romero passed away in 2017 and never got to see the critical acclaim the movie received upon its re-release.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Highest Grossing Comedy Movies of the Last 10 Years

Comedy has been one of the most popular movie genres since the very beginning of cinema. Silent clowns like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton were ascendant in the 1920s and 30s, before giving way to the fast-talking screwball comedies of Classic Hollywood. From the 1960s onward, a variety of comedy sub-genres proliferated. This accelerated further with the rise of independent cinema in the 1990s and streaming in the 2010s.​​​​
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Stephen King Compares The Black Phone to One of His Movies

The upcoming The Black Phone isn't based on a story written by Stephen King, it's actually based on a story written by his son Joe Hill, but the acclaimed author and sometimes film critic has seen the movie and he has thoughts. Speaking in an interview with SlashFilm, director Scott Derrickson (whose work has previously been praised by King!) revealed King's reaction, telling the outlet: "I know that [author Joe Hill] showed it to his dad, and Stephen King's comment... He saw it and apparently loved it. And his comment to Joe was, 'It's 'Stand By Me' in hell,' which I thought was great."
MOVIES
Polygon

The reimagined cartoon version of Blazing Saddles is better than it looks

There’s no denying that the world’s children are yet again in the grips of Minions-mania, with Minions: The Rise of Gru already ranking among the highest global grossers of the year. Compared to this global juggernaut, or to the expensive productions typically offered by Disney and Pixar, the new Nickelodeon-branded animated film Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank looks like a direct-to-video leftover from 2005, like an off-brand combo ripoff of Zootopia and Kung Fu Panda. It’s a surprise to see it playing in movie theaters at all. Yet this cheap, dumb cartoon does offer something this summer’s other family animation offerings have largely avoided: a barrage of actual jokes.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Alice Krige's life in horror, from Ghost Story and Sleepwalkers to She Will

Revered on stage and screen for decades, Alice Krige has starred in a lot of horror movies. But the Chariots of Fire actress just doesn't see it like that. "I don't ever think of 'horror,'" says Krige. "For me, I'm given a human being, a psyche, to explore and live inside of. I come to her with no judgment at all, but just with enormous curiosity, and the prayer that I will find her, or she me."
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Persuasion,' 'Zombies 3'

July 15 (UPI) -- Netflix will bring Jane Austen's romantic novel Persuasion to life, and Disney+ will air the channel's third original film in the Zombies franchise this weekend. Also, this weekend, an adventure-dramedy film, Don't Make Me Go, about a single father with a terminal disease dragging his daughter...
TV SHOWS
Collider

From 'Doctor Strange' to 'The Black Phone', Scott Derrickson's Films Ranked by Metacritic Score

Scott Derrickson has become one of the most recognizable names in the horror genre today. Since 2000 he has written and directed five horror films while also receiving writing and producing credits for several others. However, what really put him on the map was when he joined the MCU, being chosen to write and direct Doctor Strange. With the Sorcerer Supreme existing between the realms of reality and the mystical, Derrickson was an inspired choice to bring both worlds to life, and this decision proved successful.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Gremlins’ Director Accuses Lucasfilm of Stealing the Mogwai Look for ‘The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda

Apparently, not everyone loves The Mandalorian, as Gremlins director Joe Dante thinks Lucasfilm stole the mogwai look from his classic film to make Baby Yoda. Speaking with Datebook, the filmmaker compared Grogu with the cutest critter of the Gremlins franchise, Gizmo, pointing out how both franchises are only successful due to the presence of their adorable creatures.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy