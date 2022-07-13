ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YETI Debuts Bigger, Beefier Roadie Wheeled Coolers

YETI has welcomed two new coolers to its lineup, and we’re ready to pack some ice, craft beers , grub, and hit the backcountry. The Austin, Texas-based company is debuting two bigger Roadies— Roadie 48 ($450) and Roadie 60 ($500). These durable, wheeled coolers have a sturdy handle and rugged wheels for ease of transport. Their design withstands the elements wherever your adventures take you. Currently, they’re available in white and charcoal (grey), with a navy option slated to arrive early 2023.

“Since launching the Tundra over 15 years ago, YETI has continued to evolve our portfolio of products to meet the needs of customers while still ensuring peak performance and unrivaled durability fit for any occasion,” says Hannah Mara, VP of product management at YETI. “Our new Roadie 48 and 60 Wheeled Coolers have been developed and rigorously tested to provide an optimal experience and maximum mobility in any environment, be it on the beach, at the tailgate, or in your backyard.”

What's new and what's not

For fans of the Roadie 24 , you’ll be pleased to know these debuts have the same cubic design as the smaller version of the product. You can also expect an easy-to-grip periscope handle that pops up and retracts. The Neverflat Wheels can’t be punctured thanks to their near-bulletproof design. What's new is a drain plug you can utilize when your ice starts to melt (the Roadie 24 doesn’t have this), or you're ready to empty the cooler.

As you’d expect from the masterminds at YETI, this cooler holds a serious chill factor. The Roadies boast the same cold-holding power as the YETI Tundra Cooler with the added bonus of mobility. And yes, thanks to the insulation and thick walls, heat stays in the vessel, too. It's great if you’re looking to keep items hot for a cookout or tailgate. There's also best-in-class cold-holding thermal performance for wilderness and fishing enthusiasts.

Additional specs

Its RockSolid Strength™ construction and Bearfoot non-slip feet really make this a standout for boating. P adding keeps the cooler from rolling around, and built-in Anchorpoint tie-down slots allow for easy mounting to your boat, trailer, or truck bed. With an internal height of 13”, most of your favorite craft growlers, standard wine bottles, and two-liter bottles fit in the upright position.

The cooler comes with a Clear Tritan Basket so all your essentials stay dry and secure. You can also buy a Roadie Wheeled Cooler Divider ($30) to organize the internal space and/or use as a cutting board, or the Roadie Wheeled Cooler Cup Caddy ($40), so your drink is always secured while your hands are busy.

YETI Roadie 48 Specs

External dimensions: 19.83" X 19.95" X 20.50"
Empty weight: 25.7 lbs
Capacity: 42 cans using a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio / 39 lbs of ice (only)

[$450; yeti.com ]

YETI Roadie 60 Specs

External dimensions: 23.74" x 19.95" x 20.50”
Empty weight: 28.8 lbs
Capacity: 53 cans using a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio / 49 lbs of ice (only)

[$500; yeti.com ]

For more cooler reviews, check out The 16 Best Coolers for Summer 2022: Top Options for the Beach, Backyard, and Beyond

#The Cooler#Product Management#Essentials#Yeti
