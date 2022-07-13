ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Fed's Bostic: 'everything in play' for July rate hike options

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agvMb_0geRFlOa00

ST PETERSBURG, Fla., July 13 (Reuters) - Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic Wednesday said higher than expected June inflation might require policymakers to consider a 100 basis point increase at their July meeting.

“Everything is in play,” Bostic told reporters during a tour of Tampa and St. Petersburg, following release of the latest report, which showed consumer prices surged 9.1% last month. While he said he needed to better study the “nuts and bolts,” he felt “today’s numbers suggest the trajectory is not moving in a positive way….How much I need to adapt is really the next question.”

Reporting by Howard Schneider, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Florida Phoenix

FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody railed Saturday in Tampa about radical “programming of our children,” COVID lockdowns, censorship by Big Tech, lack of enforcement of border laws, and her work to oppose a COVID vaccine mandate in federal government. But with pro-choice demonstrators gathered on a corner near the Marriott Water Street, where […] The post FL Attorney General Moody mum on abortion at ‘Moms’ summit as pro-choice protesters shout outside appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
pasconewsonline.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near Tampa

Compiled a list of the cities in the Tampa metro area where houses are selling the fastest. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Democrats, Moms for Liberty offer dueling messages in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Competing political strategies and a debate about which side has more "grassroots" support continued playing out Saturday between Moms For Liberty, an emerging conservative powerhouse, and a Florida Democratic Party looking to reinvent itself. Moms for Liberty and the Democratic Party held dueling weekend events at downtown...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Global tech company opens U.S. HQ in Clearwater

In light of the quality of life provided by the region and its burgeoning reputation as an innovation hub, an international tech company with over 500 million downloads has opened its U.S. headquarters in Tampa Bay. Founded in 2014 and based in Stuttgart, Germany, AnyDesk enables remote connections between IT...
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

How gas prices have changed in Tampa in the last week

(STACKER) — The national average price of regular gasoline is now $4.57 per gallon, down more than 40 cents from one month ago, according to AAA data published Friday. Prices have been falling steadily for the past 30 days following a decline in crude oil prices. White House officials told reporters on July 12 that retail prices could drop by 50 cents per gallon over the next several weeks.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Jet center coming to St. Pete-Clearwater airport

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. 82,000-square-foot jet center to be built at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. In seeing a significant uptick in jet ownership, aircraft charter and jet management company Elite Air will build a terminal and multiple hangars at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. Elite...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Mega Millions jackpot passes half a billion dollars

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to over $500 million after no ticket matched all six numbers during Friday night’s drawing. The winning numbers drawn were: 8, 20, 26, 53, and 64 with the gold Mega Ball 15 and Megaplier 5X. An estimated $530 million...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Prices
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa boosts efforts to shut down illegal construction

Tampa is cracking down on illegal construction. The city announced July 15 that it has created a Construction Activity Compliance Team, which will focus on stopping unpermitted projects, especially those led by unlicensed contractors. The four-person team will be made up of a fraud investigator, two code enforcement officers and...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay pizzeria ranked among top 50 in US by Italian guide

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay's Fabrica Pizza in the Channelside District was just ranked among the top 50 in the U.S. by a group of true pizza experts. It starts with hand-stretched dough, a swirl of tomato sauce, and a sprinkle of various toppings from ricotta to Calabrian chilies. It then glides from a floured peel to a 900-degree wood-fired oven, and in seconds, rises to chewy, charred Neapolitan pizza perfection.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Waveney Ann Moore: Tenants Union pushes back at the city

There’s positive news about affordable housing, but for Karla Correa and her grassroots advocacy group, it’s not enough to reassure them that ordinary people will find a place to live in St. Petersburg. Correa is an organizer with the St. Petersburg Tenants Union, a feisty group tapping into...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis calls on conservative ‘Moms’ at national summit to fight ‘leftist’ agenda

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TAMPA — Claiming that Florida schools are undergoing “leftist indoctrination,” a “leftist agenda,” and “sexualization of children,” Gov. Ron DeSantis called on hundreds of members of “Moms For Liberty,” gathered in Tampa Friday, to fight. “You’ve got to stand up and you’ve got to fight,” DeSantis said in a keynote speech to the conservative, nearly […] The post DeSantis calls on conservative ‘Moms’ at national summit to fight ‘leftist’ agenda appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

496K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy