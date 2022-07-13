ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo Homeowner Shoots Intruder That Police Say Invaded Two Homes Wednesday

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
LARGO, Fla. – A homeowner shot a man in Largo after two home invasions early Wednesday morning, according to police.

On Wednesday morning at around 6:21 a.m. Largo Police patrol responded to a call for service involving a man that had been shot. The injured man has been identified as Jeffrey Smith, 29.

Officers say the initial investigation showed Smith entered the residence of the man by forcing his way in through the front door as it was opened up by the victim.

Smith then entered the residence acting in an erratic and paranoid state and scaring the man as he ran outside to get help.

As the man attempted to gain the attention of neighboring residents, Smith followed behind and kicked the door of another house attempting to gain entry, but did not.

The man was able to make contact with a nearby neighbor, as Smith continued to follow him.

While the victim was at the residence of the neighbor seeking help, Smith approached the residence acting in a suspicious manner before he ultimately ran up to the front door and illegally entered after both victims retreated inside.

“Smith was shot during this incident and is presently receiving medical treatment where he is currently listed in critical but stable condition. Alcohol and or narcotics appear to be a factor in this case,” said Largo Police.

Smith is being charged with two (2) counts of burglary to an occupied dwelling.

