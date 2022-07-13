ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio's attorney general dismissed the story of a 10-year-old child who sought an abortion after being raped. Days later, he celebrated a suspect's arrest in the case.

By Jacob Shamsian
Business Insider
 3 days ago
An abortion rights protester speaks through a megaphone at a rally in Columbus, Ohio, after the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
  • An Ohio man was arrested on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who later needed an abortion.
  • Ohio's Republican attorney general, David Yost, had dismissed the story as a likely "fabrication."
  • Following the alleged rapist's arraignment Wednesday, Yost celebrated the arrest.

Tony kohl
3d ago

Hay Jack learn how to truthfully tell the story he saw no proof at the time he did not dismiss it . Try being accurate and truthful

Jenna509
3d ago

This nearly happened to me. It’s so awful. The horror that the child has to go through. And now it’s on display for everyone. The struggles she’ll have to face.

