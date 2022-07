Asheville — (WLOS) The 62nd Skyview Open was a journey for Noah Ratner. Two back of the lead after the first round, he shaved a stroke off that deficit at the end of thirty-six holes. In Thursdays final round he roared to a 6-under to take the lead and his third tournament pro division title with a 19-under for the week.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO