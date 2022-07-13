ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wintrust Business Minute: Chicago ranks 2nd in new list of the world’s best cities

By Michael Piff
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

VP of Lending for Team Hochberg shares tips on how to maintain your credit score during this high inflationary period

The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David shares key tips on maintaining good credit during this higher inflationary period. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s new underground rat tour

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago River to take on the Wild Mile project

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. The Wild Mile’s First Stretch Is Ready, Bringing Floating Gardens, Paths And More To Chicago River’s North Branch: PHOTOS: The Wild Mile is an ambitious project to turn a 1-mile stretch of the Chicago River from North to Halsted into a floating, wildlife-first educational park.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Business
wgnradio.com

How to deal with those annoying bugs in your home

Janelle Iaccino, marketing director at Rose Pest Solutions, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give tips on how to deal with unwanted pests in and around your home. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to Polish dishes and gourmet popcorn

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Peaches & Pears Restaurant. Located at 6435 W. Archer in Chicago, they are known for serving meatloaf, mimosas, and Polish food. Lt. Haynes also reviewed Enjoyacorn Gourmet Popcorn, located at 3460 W. 79th St. in Chicago. They are known for serving a unique variety of popcorn flavors, like Turtle, Dill Pickle, and Garbage Corn.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The World’s Largest Dog Wedding Event

Dr. Bob Froehlich is President/CEO/Owner of the Kane County Cougars – more than a minor league baseball team – they are the host of the upcoming world’s largest dog wedding event. The hope is that on October 2, Guinness Book of World Records record will be smashed, and all the effort goes to charity. On July 26, the Cougars host their Annual Bark in the Park Game, which Steve Dale is throwing out the first pitch.
KANE COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

Magic-Themed Gelato shop comes to Lincoln Square

WGN Radio’s John Landecker is joined by Sideshow Gelato’s Jay Bliznick to talk about his newest gelato shop opening in Chicago’s Lincoln Square! Listen in while Jay shares how this magic themed gelato shop came about and how Magician Penn Jillette fits in to the equation. Sideshow Gelato offers unique gelato flavors and made in house all while being in an environment of mind blowing entertainment and unusual oddities.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Geico
wgnradio.com

Country star Martina McBride on visiting Chicago: ‘It’s one of our favorite places to play’

Grammy nominated country-pop singer Martina McBride joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss her life, career, and the evolution of country music. McBride says Chicago is “one of our favorite places to play. Just lovely, lovely people and great country music fans and we’re super excited.” Martina McBride will be performing at the Des Plaines Theatre Saturday, July 16th.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Radio legend Tommy Edwards on The MBC’s ‘Rock Radio Revisited’, Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre with John Landecker, Bob Stroud and hosted by Wendy Snyder

Radio legend Tommy Edwards joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about the upcoming Museum of Broadcast Communications’ event ‘Rock Radio Revisited’ on Sunday August 14th at The Des Plaines Theatre, which stars Tommy, John Records Landecker, Bob Stroud and hosted by Wendy Snyder. For tickets, visit MUSEUM.TV.
DES PLAINES, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy