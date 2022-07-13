ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man uses fake ID to secure loan at KC-area bank

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago
Kansas City Police Dept.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man who could be a ghost.

Detectives released a picture of the person they want to find, but that’s it.

They say the guy used a fake ID from Texas to secure a loan with a Kansas City-area bank on Tuesday. Kansas City police haven’t released any additional information about the man, or the type of loan he applied to receive.

The department also did not say how the bank determined the ID was a fake one.

KCPD’s Economic Crimes Section is investigating the case.

If you can help identify him, you’re asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS with the information.

Comments / 3

Jay Riley
3d ago

So who gives a loan to someone with no credentials…. Please tell me …. Don’t wanna bank there … if it is my bank I’ll leave … just saying

