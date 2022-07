VALDEZ, Alaska (KTUU) - A Sutton man is missing after his airplane left Valdez last night and has yet to be found. According to an online dispatch, troopers received a report that the red and white Aeronca Champion aircraft and the pilot — 38-year-old Andy Andersen of Sutton — were overdue at 8:21 p.m. on Monday night. The plane left Valdez around 5 p.m. and was expected to arrive in Sutton at 6:30 p.m.

