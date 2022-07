Between 1980 and 2020, the number of incarcerated women rose by more than 475%, according to a new report from The Sentencing Project. The report shows Black women are 1.7 times more likelt than white women to be incarcerated. Latina women are 13 times more likely to be incarcerated than their white counterparts. In Pennsylvania, the trend follows national data, with the number of incarcerated women rising sharply between 1980 and 2015.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO