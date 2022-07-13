ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The WNBA All-Star MVP was motivated to show out and break records after she 'stunk it up' in the 3-point contest

By Meredith Cash
Kelsey Plum poses with her 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP trophy. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
  • Kelsey Plum earned 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP honors after scoring 30 points in Sunday's game.
  • One day before, the Las Vegas Aces star "stunk it up" with the lowest score in the 3-point contest.
  • "I had to redeem myself," Plum said with a smile after her massive All-Star Game performance.

Kelsey Plum put on a jaw-dropping, record-breaking performance to win MVP honors during Sunday's WNBA All-Star Game.

And the Las Vegas Aces star had a ton of motivation to ball out.

Plum — a first-time All-Star — also participated in Saturday's WNBA Skills Challenge and MTN DEW 3-Point Contest the day before the All-Star Game. And while she enjoyed a solid performance in the Skills Challenge — losing to eventual winner Sabrina Ionescu in the second of three rounds — Plum completely "stunk it up" it the 3-point contest, teammate A'ja Wilson said in a press conference after Sunday's All-Star Game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxFU0_0geRCv5F00
Plum looks frustrated as she participates in the WNBA 3-Point Contest. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Despite leading the league in made three-pointers heading into All-Star Weekend, Plum recorded just 14 points out of a possible 40 total in the opening round of the contest. She finished dead last behind fellow competitors Allie Quigley, Ariel Atkins, Rhyne Howard, Jewell Loyd, and Arike Ogunbowale.

Wilson, who was mic'd up during Plum's round, had plenty to say about her point guard's performance:

—A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) July 9, 2022

Plum said, "I had to redeem myself," the following day.

She dropped a game-high 30 points Sunday, tying the WNBA All-Star Game scoring record Maya Moore set in 2015 and breaking the field-goals record with 12 made shots. And it wasn't just a high-volume showing for the Olympic 3x3 gold medalist: She shot an impressive 66.7% from the floor and went 5-for-11 from beyond the arc.

"It's one thing to score, but I'm trying to get percentages," Plum said. "So when I missed a couple, I'm like: 'KP, you cannot let this like be the downfall [and] just go out bricking.'"

"Especially anyone [who] saw yesterday, I had to redeem myself," she added with a smirk. "I'm not a rack shooter. I'm more of a game shooter. I'm glad it worked out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciZ2L_0geRCv5F00
Plum (right) dribbles past Las Vegas Aces teammate Jackie Young during the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson, who was seated right next to Plum during the press conference, was quick to sing the 27-year-old's praises.

"I am so proud of KP — I was saying that before we went to starting lineups," Wilson, a 2022 WNBA All-Star Game captain, said. "This girl here she works so hard, countless nights in the gym and for me to be able to draft her and say that she's my teammate is truly amazing. This gives me no surprise.

"When she stunk it up yesterday, I just knew it was about time she was going to let loose," the 2020 WNBA MVP added. "I'm so proud that she has this accomplishment, but this is KP. She's worked hard for this. This doesn't come by a surprise. Proud of you, girl."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=018q8T_0geRCv5F00
A'ja Wilson (left) hugs Plum after the latter earned 2022 WNBA All-Star Game MVP honors. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

"I talk crazy about her, but I'm proud of her," she added.

The second half of the 2022 WNBA regular season is already underway. As of this article's initial publication, Plum and Wilson's Aces lead the Western Conference with a 16-7 record.

And Plum, who was last season's WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, has a legitimate case for this year's MVP award; at present, she ranks in the top 10 in points per game, assists per game, 3-point field-goal percentage, and offensive win shares.

