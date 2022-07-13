Now is likely the time to get a 2nd COVID booster shot, Duke med school professor says

FILE - Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a cooler before being thawed at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Mary Altaffer AP

As the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants continue to spread throughout the country, the Biden administration suggests all adults be considered for a second COVID-19 booster shot.

Two federal officials said that Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the White House coordinator for the pandemic response, supports opening up eligibility for all adults regardless of age, The Washington Post reported.

Second boosters are currently only authorized for people who are at least 50 years old or immunocompromised, according to guidelines from The Food and Drug Administration.

But health experts worry vaccine immunity may be waning due to the uptick in hospitalizations around the country.

BA.4 and BA.5 made up more than 80% of all new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. from July 2-9, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When will adults in North Carolina be able to get a second booster?

Federal health officials have been discussing a plan for a second round of booster shots for some time, but it has not been finalized, NBC News reported. The plan would require approval from the FDA and CDC.

Though some may be waiting for another surge in cases to get their first or second booster, it’s best to get the shot as soon as possible to avoid severe symptoms in breakthrough cases, Ashley St. John, an associate professor at Duke-NUS Medical School, told Fortune.

“It is important to follow the guidelines that are released and to take boosters as soon as you are eligible for them,” St. John said. “Those who are eligible to take a booster should do it now.”

How fast are BA.4 and BA.5 spreading in North Carolina?

As of June 25, BA.2.12.1 was the most common variant in the state, accounting for 39% of all sequenced COVID-19 cases, according to the most recent data available from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

But BA.5, another omicron subvariant, lagged just behind, making up 38% of all sequenced cases, NCDHHS data show.

There were 3,010 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County during the week ending July 2, up from 2,842 the previous week, according to NCDHHS data.

Numbers from NCDHHS also show there was a daily average of 170 people hospitalized with COVID-19 during the same time period in the Metrolina Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, a region that includes Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, Catawba, Lincoln and Gaston County.

How many people have received boosters in North Carolina?

Just under 60% of eligible North Carolina residents have received at least one booster dose, according to data from the NCDHHS.

Only about a third of Mecklenburg County residents have received a booster dose, NCDHHS data show.