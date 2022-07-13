ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAPPED: Diving in

 4 days ago
High diver at the Utah Olympic Park. Photo: Michele Roepke

PARK CITY, Utah – The International High Diving Institute has placed its platform at a location, for the last two summers, where many Olympic-focused eyes are.

While not an Olympic sport presently, it’s hoping it will be soon.

The cover photo of this SNAPPED is a bit of an optical illusion. The high diver pictured is in fact jumping into the pool at the Utah Olympic Park, the same one the freestyle skiers and snowboarders train in.

The High Diving Platform with it’s zig-zagging stairs at the UOP. Photo: Michele Roepke

Submit photos you’d like published in our SNAPPED series to Tips at TownLift.

