In Greene County district court Dale Edward Ganoe, 44, of Jefferson was sentenced to two days jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic abuse assault, amended from domestic abuse assault- third or subsequent offense. He must complete a batterers treatment program. Ganoe was fined $105 with a $15.75 surcharge and a $90 domestic abuse surcharge. He must pay an amount not to exceed $600 restitution for his court appointed attorney’s fees and $131.50 court costs. (Sentencing: Honorable Joseph B. McCarville)

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO