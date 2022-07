As we head into the second half of the year, we are just getting warmed up when it comes to great Country concerts in the Empire State. If the year ended today, we could say we had a pretty great run of shows. We have gotten to see Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen, GNA's Secret Star, Parmalee, Concert on the Course with Michael Ray and Maddie & Tae and Jake Owen here in the Capital Region, not to mention dozens of other great shows around Upstate. But, these shows were just a warm-up for all the amazing Country concerts yet to come.

