Lodi, CA

City will host meeting to address safety surrounding access center

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 4 days ago

In an effort to provide information about the temporary access center to North Sacramento Street businesses, the City of Lodi will host a meeting addressing safety measures on July 25 at 3 p.m.

A location for the meeting has not been determined, the but the city will disclose a site by the end of the day on July 22.

When the Lodi City Council approved the access center at 712 N. Sacramento St. last October, it stated the surrounding neighborhood’s safety would be a priority.

Lodi Safety Ambassador Program funding for the neighborhood has been allocated, the city said, and neighboring businesses will have the opportunity on July 25 to meet with program executive director Michael Huber.

Program responsibilities will include patrolling an area as assigned by the city; perform safety oversight of the area to remove trespassers and report all criminal activity to the Lodi Police Department; provide daily written reports through a management information system; and perform additional community assistance.

In addition, an alarm system that will allow business and property owners to set the Lodi Safety Ambassador number as the first to be alerted when alarms are set off will be discussed, the city said.

The access center will not be a homeless camp, but will reduce barriers to shelter resources for unhoused individuals, the city has said.

Partners, pets and possessions would be allowed, and an individual would also be able to enter the center shelter if they were not clean and sober, as long as they remain respectful of staff and other residents and do not bring illegal substances, weapons or other items on site.

Plans call for a strong focus on job readiness or support services for those clients ready for the next steps to self-sufficiency, and in addition to security and janitorial services on-site, there will be caseworkers, a shelter manager, and shelter monitors, as well as space for social service providers to offer resources.

No loitering would be allowed outside the gates, and clients would either remain inside the facility or leave the vicinity of premises. Regular patrols of the facility by security would ensure rules are followed, the city said.

Those interested in attending the July 25 meeting need to RSVP by emailing neighborhoodservices@lodi.gov by July 21. The meeting’s location will be sent the following day.

