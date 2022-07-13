Sweetwater featured in national tourism magazine

The City of Sweetwater was recently featured in a national magazine focusing on tourism.

TravelMag featured the City of Sweetwater as one of “The Most Charming Towns and Small Cities in Tennessee.”

Sweetwater City Recorder Jessica Morgan stated that the city was flattered but not surprised to have been chosen to be a part of the article.

“It is really great company to be in,” Morgan said. “Gatlinburg, Franklin and some of these other cities and towns that are doing great work. It is very nice to see our name alongside them.”

Morgan believes this article will help more people become aware of Sweetwater.

“This is a national publication,” she expressed. “They asked 100 of their travel bloggers, writers and travelers and this had to be cities under 100,000 in population. We are in the very lowest of small towns and to be able to compete with people whose population is near 100,000 is awesome and I do think this will give us attention.”

She believes the city’s hard work is deserving of the title, “charming.”

“That is kind of a two parts,” Morgan stated. “The city invests a lot. The city government does a lot to support our main street and try to portray our charm. We are known as the sweetest street in Tennessee and we want to be that way.”

She believes the second part is provided by the business owners in Sweetwater.

“It is them that are seeing these people come in, meeting them face to face, and going the extra step to make them feel welcomed and show southern hospitality,” she stated. “This is definitely two parts. Yes it is applying for grants and other things from the city perspective but without those business owners being the point of contact for people when they come in then they probably wouldn’t have chosen us. So we are excited about it and it is an honor to be a part of this group.”

According to Morgan, each writer for the publication had to vote on their top three locations to make the cut.

“They were each asked to pick their top three, so that means Sweetwater had to repeatedly end up in the top three for these people to even make the list and that is a big honor,” she noted.

Morgan believes one of the key factors for Sweetwater to have been chosen was due to the diversity in business the town offers.

“We have a great variety, like professional offices, services, restaurants, antiques and more,” she said. “Our downtown employs almost 500 people, so it is an economic impact as well.”

Currently, Sweetwater is out of available space for additional businesses to come in.

“Right now we have no vacancies,” she noted. “For example (Monday) morning we had a chain of restaurants call that want to move into Sweetwater and we were struggling to think of places where they could lease space. I think that is one of the things on the forefront and encouraging new areas for businesses to move into. It is a good problem to have that a lot of people want to be here and move here.”

Morgan also enjoys the number of locals who purchase buildings to create new business.

“I have to give props to the business owners because they are so charming,” Morgan expressed. “When people visit our town that is what they take home and even just our citizens as they walk down the street. They are friendly to people as they see them and the tourists recognize that we do have a lot of kind, good people here and I think that is what makes us special and what really makes us the sweetest street in Tennessee.”