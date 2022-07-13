ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Frog Alley To Bring Another Rising Country Star To Schenectady

By Matty Jeff
 3 days ago
One of our favorite new Country stars will be returning to the Electric City in October. And you may want to get some cardio in for this show, because the last time this guy came to Schenectady he had all of our performers running laps through the audience at 107.7 GNA's...

