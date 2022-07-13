ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kevin Bacon to host new quiz show 'Lucky 13'

By Stephen Iervolino
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTYhi_0geRBTbE00
Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images, FILE

Actor Kevin Bacon is set to host and co-executive produce a new quiz show series called "Lucky 13," from the team that helped make "Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?" a worldwide sensation.

Billed as a "60-minute high-stakes general knowledge rolling quiz format" show with the "simplicity of 'Millionaire,'" the Studio 1-produced series will air all over the world, with Bacon hosting in some international English-speaking markets.

Calling it "addictive fun," in a statement, Bacon noted, "I played the game and I was hooked. It's not only about how much you know, but it's also about how much you think you know."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHKAv_0geRBTbE00
Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images, FILE

The team behind "Lucky 13," Claudia Rosencrantz and Adrian Woolfe, have a long history in unscripted television and are ready to give the world another "quiz show full of suspense and drama," Woolfe said.

"It's hard to believe that it's 24 years since we launched 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' It feels like the right time for quiz to enjoy its time in the spotlight once again," he added. "Whilst I would not wish to make a direct comparison between the two formats, there's an engaging simplicity and magnetic tension to 'Lucky 13' that I hope will keep viewers hooked and on the edge of their seats."

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show

The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Mayim Bialik, Commits Yet Another Blunder On The Show

Mayim Bialik is making the news again, but in a negative way resulting from a recent error she made on the show. During an episode of Jeopardy! earlier this week, Bialik made a mistake saying that a player on the show didn’t get points for a question in which the contestant actually did. To rectify this error, it took the intervention of the show producers to douse the tension.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Next Season of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has shared the news that Jeopardy! is welcoming back its live audience for Season 39, and fans are wondering if he’s about to be named permanent host. The current stand-in co-host shared a video from the official Jeopardy! Twitter account that revealed tickets are now available for fans to return to the Alex Trebek Stage for new episodes. The long-running game show has not been filmed with a live studio audience since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
DoYouRemember?

After Kate & Allie, One Star Met Success, The Other Tragedy

Revolutionary and fun, Kate & Allie was a humorous, fun take on best friends facing intimidating odds with successful results. The sitcom ran from 1984 to 1989 and made household names out of the series leads, Jane Curtin and Susan Saint James. After the series, one found solace in focusing on a familial life while the other expanded her filmography exponentially. Sady, there was some tragedy mixed in with the charm.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Reveals Two ‘Huge Announcements’ for ‘Game Show Boot Camp’

If getting on a game show like Jeopardy! is a dream of yours, then pay attention because show star James Holzhauer wants your attention. See, he’s going to be part of “Game Show Boot Camp” in the lovely little town of Las Vegas. Holzhauer also will have some friends appear, too. On Thursday, he offered up a couple of “huge announcements” for the upcoming event. On Twitter, Holzhauer announced that Jeopardy! will have an in-person audition happen. Also, Amy Schneider, who won 40 games, will be there, too. Take a look at not only an earlier tweet but the one Holzhauer shared with some good news.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quiz Show#Lucky 13
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Who Is Pat Sajak's Wife Lesley Brown? Learn All About The Seasoned Photographer

As the saying goes, "behind every great man is a great woman." This is especially true for Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak who has been married to his wife, professional photographer Lesley Brown, since since New Year's Eve 1989.According to Parade, the couple met at a restaurant opening in Irvine, California, in 1988. At the time of their meeting, Brown, who graduated with a degree in television production from the University of Maryland, was 23 and the television host, was 42. 'HE'S REALLY FEELING THE STRESS': PAT SAJAK THINKING OF QUITTING 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' AFTER HIS EMBARRASSING BLUNDERS, REVEALS...
IRVINE, CA
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
GMA

GMA

58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy