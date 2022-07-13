Kevin Bacon to host new quiz show 'Lucky 13'

Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Images, FILE

Actor Kevin Bacon is set to host and co-executive produce a new quiz show series called "Lucky 13," from the team that helped make "Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?" a worldwide sensation.

Billed as a "60-minute high-stakes general knowledge rolling quiz format" show with the "simplicity of 'Millionaire,'" the Studio 1-produced series will air all over the world, with Bacon hosting in some international English-speaking markets.

Calling it "addictive fun," in a statement, Bacon noted, "I played the game and I was hooked. It's not only about how much you know, but it's also about how much you think you know."

The team behind "Lucky 13," Claudia Rosencrantz and Adrian Woolfe, have a long history in unscripted television and are ready to give the world another "quiz show full of suspense and drama," Woolfe said.

"It's hard to believe that it's 24 years since we launched 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' It feels like the right time for quiz to enjoy its time in the spotlight once again," he added. "Whilst I would not wish to make a direct comparison between the two formats, there's an engaging simplicity and magnetic tension to 'Lucky 13' that I hope will keep viewers hooked and on the edge of their seats."