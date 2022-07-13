ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Hogan Announces New Chief Legal Counsel, More Than 300 Additional Appointments

By Office of Governor Larry Hogan
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mR0Jj_0geRBLme00

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Christopher Mincher to serve as Chief Legal Counsel, succeeding Michael Pedone, who has served in the post since February 2020. Pedone will return to practicing law in the private sector.

The governor is also naming Heather Shek, currently Director of the Office of Governmental Affairs for the Maryland Department of Health, to serve as Deputy Legal Counsel. Shek succeeds Stephanie Meighan, who has been appointed to the Board of Contract Appeals.

“Chris Mincher is an exceptionally committed public servant who has been an integral member of our administration for nearly six years,” said Governor Hogan. “We have always had a strong and experienced team in the Office of Legal Counsel, and I know Chris will continue this legacy. Mike Pedone was part of the core team that led us through the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery. I am deeply grateful for Mike’s wise counsel and many contributions, and I wish him and his family the best.”

“It is an extraordinary privilege to serve as Governor Hogan’s chief legal counsel, and I am humbled to be entrusted with such an important role,” said Mincher.

Christopher Mincher. Chris Mincher has worked in the Office of Legal Counsel since 2016, serving the past two years as the senior deputy. Prior to joining the Governor’s legal office, Mincher practiced in the business litigation group at a Baltimore law firm. He was a clerk for the Hon. Robert N. McDonald on the Court of Appeals of Maryland after beginning his legal career in the chambers of the Hon. Benson Everett Legg on the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. Mincher received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Maryland.

Heather Shek. During her time with the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), Heather Shek served as the director, deputy director, and assistant director of the Office of Governmental Affairs, where provided leadership and expertise on state legislative, regulatory, and budgetary issues having an impact on MDH and its programs and services, as well as served as the legislative liaison between MDH, the Governor’s Office, the Maryland General Assembly, state agencies, and various advocacy groups and organizations. Shek was born and raised in Upstate New York and has her Juris Doctorate from the University of Maryland Law School, a Master’s degree in Forensic Psychology, and Bachelor’s degrees in Psychology and Criminal Justice from the University of New Haven.

Mincher’s appointment is effective July 18.

More Than 300 Additional Appointments

In addition, the governor announced that he has appointed 316 individuals to various boards and commissions since the end of the legislative session.

“Marylanders deserve the most capable, experienced, and dedicated representatives,” said Governor Hogan. “These appointments reflect the diversity of our state, and I am confident that these appointees will help us continue to change Maryland for the better.”

A list of appointments can be found here. Among the appointees are the following:

Board of Contract Appeals

Michael L. Carnahan, Jr.—Current clerk to the Board of Contract Appeals since 2015. He is an expert in legal research and decision preparation. Over 20 years of service to the Board.

Sonia Cho, Esq.—Assistant Attorney General in the Contract Litigation Division in the AG office since 2017. Formerly practices law with DLA Piper in business and insurance litigation.

Stephanie M. Meighan, Esq.—Deputy Legal Counsel to the governor, formerly in practice with Bowen & Jensen in Towson. Graduate of Georgetown University Law.

Maryland Auto Insurance Fund

Kristopher C. Marrion—Vice President and Branch Manager of Maryland and D.C. for Erie Insurance appointed as representative of the Maryland Industry Automobile Insurance Association.

Maryland Health Care Commission

Kenneth R. Buczynski, M.D.—Wellspring Family Medicine in Oakland where he provides outpatient, inpatient, and surgical obstetrical care and is a part-time emergency physician at Garrett Regional Medical Center.

Awawu A. Ojikutu—Addiction Nurse Practitioner at Avery Road Treatment Center, and the Lead Psych Nurse for Inova Fairfax Hospital, specializing in psychiatric mental health and behavioral health. Currently pursuing her doctorate in nursing practice at UMD School of Nursing.

Maryland Tax Court

William L. Callahan, Jr. Esq.—Sole Practitioner, William Callahan, P.A. and Vice President and General Counsel, Tree Services, Inc.

Crystal S. Richard, Esq.—Partner at Thompson and Richard, LLP. Her practice area includes civil litigation, family law contracts, leases, and real estate law. Former President of the Queen Annes Bar Association.

Sabrina J. Turner, Esq.—Staff Counsel for Allstate/Encompass/Esurance. Graduate of UM Law and holds a Masters of Civil Engineering from Vanderbilt University.

Anthony C. Wisniewski, Esq.—Designated as Chief Judge of the Court. Wisniewski has served as Associate Judge.

Morgan State University Board of Regents

William A. Sherman, II, Esq.—Attorney and Managing Partner with Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP. Active with his firm’s defense of mass tort class action suits with an emphasis on product liability defense. Member of the Product Liability Advisory Council.

Burney J. Hollis, Ph.D.—Former Dean Emeritus and longest-serving dean of the College of Liberal Arts for Morgan State University. Dr. Hollis has been Morgan’s exemplar and benchmark of excellence in teaching, in scholarship, and in service to the profession and the University for 48 years.

Bennett Wayne Resnick—President and CEO of Martin’s Caterers. Resnick has been in the family business since 1978 with his father, and the Resnick Family has a long history of support of Morgan State University.

Reverend Harold A. Carter, Jr., D.Div.—Pastor for the New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore for over 20 years. Graduate of the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, earning his Doctor of Ministry degree.

University System of Maryland Board of Regents

Edward McDonald—Retired Chief of Staff for Maryland Department of Transportation. Previously served as Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Howard Coble for 30 years. Currently Alumni President and graduate of Towson University.

Yehuda Neuberger—Principal of SIM Holdings. Served as Chair of Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore and as National Political Chair for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Graduate of Harvard Law.

Julianne A. Oberg—Director of Economic Development for Calvert County. Previously served a 14-year career with the Maryland Department of Agriculture, including the last four years as the Deputy Secretary of the department. Graduate of University of Maryland College Park.

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

2022 Maryland governor - candidate profile: Tom Perez

As part of our Commitment 2022 coverage from 11 News, WBALTV.com has the information you need to cast your vote for Maryland governor in 2022. Democratic Maryland gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez believes his experience in local, state and national government makes him the best qualified to lead the state. "I...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for July 9-15, 2022

State of MD seeks comment on possible Calvert Co Bayways Crossing location: The Mayor and Town Council request Town residents’ public comment on the feasibility phase of the Bayways Crossing Ferry project. The Bayways Ferry is a 40-50 person passenger ferry system (no cars) that would loop around the Chesapeake Bay with “stops” in several counties that encircle the bay.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Dept of Justice, MD US Attorney launch civil rights investigation into State Police hiring practice

Baltimore, Maryland – United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced today that the Justice Department has opened a civil pattern or practice investigation into the Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP) under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The investigation will assess whether MDSP has engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Oakland, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

2022 Maryland Governor Candidate Profile: Kelly Schulz

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has the backing of her former boss Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford in her campaign for the Republican nomination for governor. "She is a true conservative—a common sense conservative," Lt. Gov. Rutherford said Thursday at Lawyer's...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR Secretary’s Message – July 2022

Fifty-six years ago, Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund was established to fund waterway improvements, promote recreational and commercial boating, and improve the safety and navigation of Maryland’s waterways for the benefit of the general boating public. Since its inception this important program has provided more than $300 million in...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Chesapeake Bay Commission Executive Director Ann Pesiri Swanson To Retire

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 14, 2022)–Chair of the tri-state Chesapeake Bay Commission (CBC), Maryland Senator Sarah Elfreth, joined by Vice-Chairs Pennsylvania Senator Scott Martin and Virginia Senator Lynwood Lewis, today announced they have – with much gratitude and reluctance – accepted the retirement of Ann Pesiri Swanson, from her position as the Commission’s Executive Director, a job she has held since 1988.
MARYLAND STATE
howardcountymd.gov

County Executive Ball Statement on Howard County Listed as Wealthiest County in Maryland

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball issued the following statement in response to Howard County being named the wealthiest county in Maryland by the U.S. News & World Report’s 15th Wealthiest Counties in the U.S. by median income. Howard County was the only Maryland jurisdiction to make the list and was noted as the 6th wealthiest in the U.S.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Howard Coble
CBS Baltimore

Feds launch investigation into Maryland State Police over alleged racially discriminatory hiring, promotions

BALTIMORE -- A federal investigation has been opened into the Maryland Department of State Police over alleged racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices against Black employees, the United States Department of Justice announced Friday. The investigation was opened under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion. The investigation, to be conducted by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, will assess whether the police department engaged in discriminatory practices. Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland State Police Superintendent, Col. Woodrow W. Jones III, have been informed and pledged...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Maryland#Mental Health#Politics State#Politics Governor#Hon
mychamplainvalley.com

Local Capitol rioters James Mault, Cody Mattice sentenced

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — Two local men have been sentenced for their role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. In April, James Mault of Brockport and Cody Mattice of Hilton both pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer or employee. In the plea agreement, their case was prevented from going to trial, and sentencing was limited to between 37 and 46 months in prison.
WASHINGTON, DC
dailyadvent.com

Maryland School System Adopts Southern Poverty Law Center Propaganda

Elizabeth Troutman of the Washington Free Beacon reports on a disturbing education development. Maryland’s largest school district next school year will teach elementary schoolers how to combat “privilege” and “systemic racism,” even as about half of its students lack proficiency in math and language arts. The Montgomery County Board of Education amended its...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Judge orders discovery phase in social media collusion lawsuit against Biden administration

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden, members of his administration, and select social media companies must turn over documents and answer questions within the next 30 days during a discovery phase of a lawsuit alleging collusion to suppress freedom of speech, a court ruled. The attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri filed a lawsuit in […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Wbaltv.com

$95M federal grant to help Maryland families with internet service

More Maryland residents are just one click away from faster and more reliable internet service. On Thursday, the state got a $95 million federal grant to help families and students get online. During the critical stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland students had to leave school and learn from home....
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy