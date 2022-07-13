ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman charged after 2 children reportedly left in vehicle for 35 minutes while she was inside H-E-B

 3 days ago
For the second time this week, authorities say a child has been left in a hot vehicle in triple-digit temperatures.

Avante Latrice Johnson, 32, of Humble, is charged with abandoning a child.

Johnson was arrested on Monday afternoon, the same day, according to court documents, that she left two children sitting in car seats in a hot vehicle with the doors unlocked for 35 minutes while she ran inside the H-E-B at 12680 W. Lake Houston Parkway.

It was 103 degrees outside at the time of the incident, and the children were alone while the vehicle was running, officials say.

Deputies arrived and found the vehicle unlocked and both children still secured inside their car seats. The children were in good condition, according to the Precinct 3 Constable.

Store managers showed deputies the video of Johnson getting out of the vehicle.

Deputies found her inside the store, CPS was contacted and they were allowed to release the children to their grandmother.

The children, whose ages have not been released, were in good condition.

According to those same documents from the Harris County District Clerk site, Johnson was already on bail for a separate crime, is currently on probation for an armed robbery in Louisiana and appears to have a pending assault of a family member case in California.

Johnson was taken to the Harris County Jail. She is expected in court on Thursday morning.

Unfortunately, this is not the first of this type of incident we've heard of this week.

A different woman, 31-year-old Kiandria Ahmad, is charged with endangering a child and cruelty to non-livestock animals after court records allege that she left a 2-year-old child and a puppy inside a locked car at 12655 Kuykendahl Road on Monday afternoon.

In that case, the toddler was rushed to a hospital after she was found shaking, red in the face sweating heavily and dehydrated. Her condition is unknown.

The puppy was in good condition and given to a good Samaritan at the scene, according to authorities.

Ahmad, who was identified as the child's godmother, was arrested Monday evening.

Denzel Hahn
3d ago

but the white lady with the Porsche left her six-year-old son in the car while she prepared a party for a 5 year old daughter for 6 hours he was in a car with temperature being 106 that day and he died but all she got was a slap on the wrist

Cora
3d ago

What the hell wrong with these people It make no sense May the Lord Jesus Christ Blessed This World Prayers going up 🙏🙏🙏

is this shit for real
3d ago

“Johnson was already on bailfor a separate crime, is currently on probation for an armed robbery in Louisiana and appears to have a pending assault of a family member case in California” Lord have mercy…. Thank God those kids are safe now🙏🏻

