Woman charged after 2 children reportedly left in vehicle for 35 minutes while she was inside H-E-B

Humble woman accused of leaving 2 kids in hot vehicle for 35 minutes

For the second time this week, authorities say a child has been left in a hot vehicle in triple-digit temperatures.

Avante Latrice Johnson, 32, of Humble, is charged with abandoning a child.

Johnson was arrested on Monday afternoon, the same day, according to court documents, that she left two children sitting in car seats in a hot vehicle with the doors unlocked for 35 minutes while she ran inside the H-E-B at 12680 W. Lake Houston Parkway.

It was 103 degrees outside at the time of the incident, and the children were alone while the vehicle was running, officials say.

Deputies arrived and found the vehicle unlocked and both children still secured inside their car seats. The children were in good condition, according to the Precinct 3 Constable.

Store managers showed deputies the video of Johnson getting out of the vehicle.

Deputies found her inside the store, CPS was contacted and they were allowed to release the children to their grandmother.

According to those same documents from the Harris County District Clerk site, Johnson was already on bail for a separate crime, is currently on probation for an armed robbery in Louisiana and appears to have a pending assault of a family member case in California.

Johnson was taken to the Harris County Jail. She is expected in court on Thursday morning.

Unfortunately, this is not the first of this type of incident we've heard of this week.

A different woman, 31-year-old Kiandria Ahmad, is charged with endangering a child and cruelty to non-livestock animals after court records allege that she left a 2-year-old child and a puppy inside a locked car at 12655 Kuykendahl Road on Monday afternoon.

In that case, the toddler was rushed to a hospital after she was found shaking, red in the face sweating heavily and dehydrated. Her condition is unknown.

The puppy was in good condition and given to a good Samaritan at the scene, according to authorities.

Ahmad, who was identified as the child's godmother, was arrested Monday evening.