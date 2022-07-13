ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Board of Public Works calls on General Assembly to provide gas tax relief

By David Fidlin
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5nFr_0geRAprJ00

(The Center Square) – Maryland’s Republican governor again called out the General Assembly, two chambers each majority Democrats.

During a recent meeting of the Board of Public Works, which is comprised of Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is a candidate for governor, and Treasurer Derek Davis, the trio discussed the state’s gas tax and inflation and how it is negatively affecting Maryland residents.

Hogan called for a special session of the state’s General Assembly urging discussion pertaining to the state’s tax on gasoline and reconsidering the 7-cent per-gallon increase in the state’s gas tax, which took effect at the beginning of the month.

“Nearly four months ago, Maryland became the first state in the nation to suspend the state’s gas tax,” Hogan said. “I want to reiterate my call for the Legislature to come back and have an emergency special session to address the gas tax.”

He added, “I’m prepared to immediately sign a gas tax suspension into law so that we can provide more needed relief for these crushing costs, which are burdens to families and small businesses. There’s no reason we can’t come together in a bipartisan way.”

Franchot said he also believed lawmakers should convene a special session and take steps to assist Maryland residents who are most vulnerable and impacted by the price increases.

“We are in a recession,” Franchot said. “The question is whether it’s going to be a soft recession, lasting several months, or whether it’s going to be a long-term, years-long recession – a deep recession. We want to avoid that, and the way to avoid that is to do some small amount of stimulus work.”

Davis offered a different perspective and struck a more optimistic tone, hoping the highest gas prices is in the rearview mirror. The national average’s daily decline is nearing the 30 consecutive days mark.

“It’s not the tax that’s the problem. It’s the commodity itself that’s definitely the problem,” Davis said. “We must have hit that tipping point, because now it’s starting to go down the other way, despite the fact we have that increase.”

Comments / 5

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for July 9-15, 2022

State of MD seeks comment on possible Calvert Co Bayways Crossing location: The Mayor and Town Council request Town residents’ public comment on the feasibility phase of the Bayways Crossing Ferry project. The Bayways Ferry is a 40-50 person passenger ferry system (no cars) that would loop around the Chesapeake Bay with “stops” in several counties that encircle the bay.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Van Hollen, Cardin, Hoyer Urge MDOT to Halt Demolition of Nice Bridge, Study Recreational Reuse Options

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (all D-Md.) urged the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) to pause its plans to demolish the existing Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge until an independent review is conducted to determine the feasibility and cost of repurposing it for recreational use. The lawmakers requested an independent study to ensure that this is not a wasted opportunity to provide taxpayers with bicycling and pedestrian transportation options at a competitive cost or potentially lower cost than demolition.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR Secretary’s Message – July 2022

Fifty-six years ago, Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund was established to fund waterway improvements, promote recreational and commercial boating, and improve the safety and navigation of Maryland’s waterways for the benefit of the general boating public. Since its inception this important program has provided more than $300 million in...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
CBS Baltimore

2022 Maryland Governor Candidate Profile: Kelly Schulz

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland's former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has the backing of her former boss Gov. Larry Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford in her campaign for the Republican nomination for governor. "She is a true conservative—a common sense conservative," Lt. Gov. Rutherford said Thursday at Lawyer's...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Administrative Charging Committee accepting applications

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Police Accountability Board seeks applicants interested to serve on the St. Mary’s County Administrative Charging Committee. Pursuant to Maryland Annotated Code, Public Safety Art. § 3-104 there shall be a St. Mary’s County Administrative Charging Committee to serve countywide law enforcement agencies. The Administrative Charging Committee shall consist of five (5) members, two (2) of whom shall be civilians appointed by the County Commissioners, two (2) of whom shall be civilians appointed by the Police Accountability Board, and one (1) of whom shall be the chairperson of the Police Accountability Board or another member of the Police Accountability Board designated by the chairperson of that board. By law, the appointing body must invite applications from the public for thirty (30) days prior to making an appointment to the Committee.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Dept of Justice, MD US Attorney launch civil rights investigation into State Police hiring practice

Baltimore, Maryland – United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced today that the Justice Department has opened a civil pattern or practice investigation into the Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP) under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The investigation will assess whether MDSP has engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Davis
Person
Larry Hogan
eenews.net

Washington set to be 2nd East Coast city with gas ban

Washington, D.C., is expected to become the second East Coast city to ban fossil fuel boilers and water heaters in most new buildings, following the unanimous approval of two bills by the City Council this week that are supported by the mayor. When the bills are enacted, the nation’s capital...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay Net

New Maryland Dove To Arrive At Historic St. Mary’s City

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The public is invited to help honor the arrival of the new Maryland Dove to St. Mary’s City, Maryland on August 27, 2022. Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) will open at 10 a.m. on August 27, 2022, with the ship scheduled to sail in between 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (weather permitting). After the ship’s arrival, there will be an 11:30 a.m. commissioning ceremony at the Margaret Brent pavilion, where the ship’s log will officially be given to the museum by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM). The day continues with a ribbon cutting down at the Maryland Dove dock, officially welcoming guests aboard. Timed tours of the new vessel will take place from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. These tours will be registration only.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Relief#Legislature#Gas Prices#The General Assembly#Politics State#Republican#Democrats#The Board Of Public Works
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Judge orders discovery phase in social media collusion lawsuit against Biden administration

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden, members of his administration, and select social media companies must turn over documents and answer questions within the next 30 days during a discovery phase of a lawsuit alleging collusion to suppress freedom of speech, a court ruled. The attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri filed a lawsuit in […]
MISSOURI STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia 46th in nation in share of electric cars

(iSeeCars) – Electric vehicles are the future of transportation. States like California and Massachusetts have announced that all new vehicles sold in both states will be electric by 2035. Automakers have also announced aggressive EV mandates, including Volkswagen and General Motors, which will stop selling internal-combustion-engined vehicles by 2035.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Baltimore

Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday’s storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage now leading to some closures and delays Wednesday. To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather. Schools Delays Closures Harford County Public Schools Carroll County Public Schools Baltimore County Public Schools Carroll Manor Elementary School Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School -Fifth District Elementary School Hampton Elementary School Hereford Middle School Jacksonville Elementary School Pine Grove Elementary School Pine Grove Middle School Pot Spring Elementary School Prettyboy Elementary School Riderwood Elementary School Sparks Elementary School Summit Park Elementary School Baltimore County Public School Work Sites closed: Cockeysville Bus Lot; Cockeysville Grounds Stop Colleges Delays Carroll Community College, opening at 10 a.m. Closures University of Maryland, College Park, closed Maryland Global Campus, on-site closed; REMOTE work not impacted Harford County Community College, closed Businesses Delays Carroll County Government, opening at 10 a.m. Closures MTA Light Rail Delays BTW North Ave. and Hunt Valley stations, expect delays MARC Trains Closures 847 and 844 both cancelled
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy