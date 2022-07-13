Man arrested, accused of firing gun at woman and children

Lafayette Police have arrested a local man and accused him of firing shots at a woman and his children.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Macklyn Street at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

The victim told police that she had arrived at a house to drop off her two children to their father when he stepped out of the house, brandished a gun and started firing at her car.

The man fled in his vehicle, but was stopped by police a short time later.

Jaylon Blackwell, 24, was booked with three counts attempted second-degree murder and flight from an officer. He also was booked on an outstanding warrant, records show. He remained in LPCC Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $301,500 bond.