Milwaukee, WI

Asked & Answered: On a mission, never too late for Lee

By Ali Teske
Wisconsin Law Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee criminal defense attorney May Lee never planned to practice...

wislawjournal.com

washingtoncountyinsider.com

June Schroeder and Mike McCormick – together in life and love | By Carrie Sturn

Washington County, WI – A winding road brought June Schroeder and Mike McCormick together in life and love, and ultimately, to Cedar Community. Mike and his younger sister were born into a military family in Kansas City, Missouri. As most military families, they moved many times and lived in places including Alaska, Illinois, Florida, Kansas, and Texas. Mike remembers going to kindergarten in Fairbanks, Alaska, and recalls the Northern Lights, driving across the frozen tundra, and temperatures.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee VA named one of the best in the nation

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center's emergency department has been named one of the best in the nation. According to a news release from the VA, the emergency department received the Nurses Association’s 2022 Lantern Award, the only hospital in Wisconsin to earn the honor. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mask advisory: 'BA.5 variant spreading quickly'

The City of Milwaukee Health Department has issued a mask advisory for the City of Milwaukee. All individuals, regardless of vaccination statues or past COVID-19 infection, should wear a mask at all times when indoors and in a public setting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

Milwaukee County returns to 'high' COVID-19 level per CDC

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County has transitioned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) "high" COVID-19 community level Thursday, according to Dr. Ben Weston. Dr. Weston, the Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, shared the news on Twitter, citing the rise of the latest COVID-19 variant, BA.5.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Lawsuit filed for death of Milwaukee girl from Tik Tok challenge

The family of a 9 year old girl is filing a lawsuit against the popular social media platform Tik Tok. The Arroyo family of Milwaukee claims in the suit that the platform didn’t doing enough to warn its younger users about the deadly risk of these acts, resulting in several deaths. One of those users included 9-year-old Arriani Arroyo.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin counties with High COVID-19 levels jumps from 1 to 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of counties in Wisconsin experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community levels exploded in the past week, surging from just a single one last Friday to fourteen now. That latest figure nearly equals the of number counties that recorded high and medium activity last week combined (16).
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A pregnancy, a phone call, a canceled appointment: A Wisconsin woman’s abortion journey after Roe’s overturn

MADISON, Wis. — A positive pregnancy test comes with strong emotions: excitement, fear, confusion. For 24-year-old Nicole in June, it was shock. “I couldn’t believe it. I probably took like three tests and then I also went to the doctor and got a blood test.” Nicole–whose real name is being concealed out of safety and privacy concerns–is starting grad school...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin will receive $79 million to replace lead pipes

MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is getting a boost to replace lead pipes in hopes of ensuring clean drinking water. A bipartisan infrastructure law is sending $79 million to Wisconsin. Known to be a health risk for decades, more than 40% of the homes in the city of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
racinecountyeye.com

The lovely Luna: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for July 13

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is the lovely Luna. This awesome kitty enjoys chin scratches and sunbathing to relax. She would do best in a home where she is the only cat. This 5-year-old cat is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Racine...
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Business owners along Wisconsin Avenue discuss parking elimination

PEWAUKEE — The Village Board on Tuesday will discuss possible action regarding parking in the downtown area along the lakefront. Along that area on Wisconsin Avenue lies a strip of businesses that could be impacted by a possible decision. Sarah Stephens, owner of Beach Bum Bakery, located across the...
PEWAUKEE, WI
maciverinstitute.com

Guaranteed Income: Free Money From The Government

Madison is already doing it. Milwaukee and Wausau are working on it. Their goal is to make it national policy. The left has never met a problem for which they didn’t believe the solution was more government money. One of their ideas enjoying a resurgence is “guaranteed income.”
MADISON, WI

