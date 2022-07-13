2 arrested after contraband busts in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man and a woman have been charged after Adams County deputies said they tried to introduce contraband into the sheriff’s office facilities.

On July 8, jailers said they accepted a package from Jasmine Sproulls that was to be given to an inmate at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. When they inspected the package, they found nine grams of marijuana.

Investigators said Sproulls was interviewed later that day. She was arrested and charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility and Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana) less than 30 grams.

On July 13, Michael Thomas, an inmate with Adams County Sheriff’s Office who was being housed at another facility, was transported back to Adams County.

As Thomas was processed back into the Adams County Jail, investigators said they found 70 grams of cocaine inside Thomas’s personal belongings. He was charged with Trafficking Schedule II (Cocaine) Drug and Introduction of Contraband Introduction a Penal Facility.

Jasmine Sproulls (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Thomas (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Thomas is currently awaiting trial for the murder of Johnny Mason .

