With a run of days hitting 80 degrees or higher this summer, Asheville Parks & Recreation has been hosting free water-based activities throughout the city – with plenty more planned for the weeks ahead. To keep things fresh, each date features a different mix of inflatable water slides, activities, and games for kids, tweens, and teens. Community members should wear swimsuits and bring their own towels. All dates and times are subject to weather conditions.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO