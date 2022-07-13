ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Sandoval sentenced to 25 years for murder

By José Luis Martínez
 4 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman's search for justice for her murdered daughter ended Wednesday morning in a Nueces County courtroom.

On the day jury selection was set to begin in his murder trial, Moses Sandoval told 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein he was waiving his right to a jury trial, and instead had agreed to a plea bargain.

Sandoval entered a guilty plea to a charge of 1st degree felony murder in the death of his girlfriend Erin Dunn, who was found dead inside her apartment on Nov. 30, 2020.

The prosecution told the judge the plea agreement had been discussed with the victim's family and they had agreed to it.

Police said at the time her murder was the result of an argument between Dunn and Sandoval.

Sandoval reportedly called a friend and told her he had choked Dunn.

In court, he once again admitted he had committed the crime.

As part of the plea agreement, Sandoval was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Lydia Stevens, Dunn's mother, then took the stand to make a victim's impact statement.

Here is what Stevens told Sandoval and the court:

"I was a proud mother and she was a very sweet daughter. I just can't understand why Moses Sandoval murdered my baby. When she has never in her life lift one finger to hurt anyone. You also murdered a piece of me that day. The loss of Erin has brought me great sorrow, sleepless nights, restless mornings. I'm not the same. I have changed. I have changed, the final moments of Erin's life run throught my mind. How dare you think you have the right to choose death for my daughter. Erin was loved by many people. You'll never be able to understand a mother's love for her baby. That was my child and I'll always remember her. She was, she was the greatest woman, she became the greatest woman in my life."

Sandoval also asked the court for permission to make a statement.

Klein allowed him to do so, but admonished him to direct his comments to the court, not the family of the victim.

In a low, halting, voice Sandoval said, "I do apologize for the actions that I took."

He said he was suicidal, and had tried to kill himself many times.

Sandoval concluded his brief statement saying he offered his condolences to Dunn's family.

As part of the plea agreement Sandoval also waived his right to appeal his 25-year sentence.

Sandoval could have received a maximum sentence of life in prison.

