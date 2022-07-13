ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Blackhawks Sign Andreas Athanasiou to a 1-Year Contract

By Scott Roche
The Hockey Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks 2022 crazy offseason continued Wednesday when they agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with forward Andreas Athanasiou. Chicago general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is tearing down the roster and rebuilding from the bottom, but they are adding some veteran free agent forwards, including Max Domi and Athanasiou...

