Lee County, IA

For the Record - Wednesday, July 13

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article07/12/22 - 1:36 a.m. - Fort Madison police arrested Dalton Jerald McKeown, 26, of Fort Madison in the 3700 block of Avenue L, on a charge of OWI-2nd offense. He was taken to Lee County Jail. 07/12/22 - 2:25 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of...

ktvo.com

Several arrested during Mt. Pleasant drug bust

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA — There was an investigation conducted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office into the distribution of marijuana in Henry County, Iowa in April/May 2022. Authorities used a search warrant at 2587 Park Circle, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and seized marijuana and indicia of distribution. Monte Moehn, 25...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a shooting incident involving two deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation indicates that deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person and during contact with the subject, the subject entered the first responding officer’s patrol vehicle and held the officer at gunpoint. The officer left the patrol vehicle and shots were fired at the subject. A second responding officer was on the scene and picked up the first responding officer. The subject took control of the patrol vehicle and fled the scene. A short pursuit ensued and ended with an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the subject near US Route 136 and Hancock County Road 2500 East. The subject was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later. No officers were injured in the incident.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Suspect dead after confrontation with Hancock County deputies

CARTHAGE - Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead near Route 136 and County Road 2500 E in Hancock County. According to release from the Illions State Police, the Hancock County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for July 14, 2022

Brad K McClain (49) 1707 Granview for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 36th & Holiday Dr PTC 145. Ronald Woods,21, Quincy, for Stealing at Johnson Park 1901 Harrison on 11/8/22. NTA 104. Vicki Harness,66, Quincy reports the theft of Apple Airpods from her residence in the 900...
QUINCY, IL
We Are Iowa

Assault case against Ottumwa chiropractor dismissed

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The case against an Ottumwa chiropractor accused of assaulting a 10-year-old boy in April 2022 has been dismissed. A complaint was filed against Bruce Lindberg, 63, on April 18, accusing him of one count of simple assault. The parents of the child alleged that Lindberg hugged...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri toddler hit after running into roadway

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri toddler had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was struck by an SUV Thursday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 136, two miles east of Lancaster, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Sarah...
LANCASTER, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

2 More Burglary Arrests Made in Hannibal Within 24-Hours

The Hannibal Police Department has been busy with a string of burglaries in the city. Warrants were issued from the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County for Dustin Pagett, 30 of Hannibal for tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Wednesday morning Pagett was found driving a utility cart through Sodalis Nature Preserve. When a Hannibal and Parks employee tried to stop Paget he processed to continue to drive through the reserve. He was finally stopped by the Hannibal Police Department and taken into custody.
HANNIBAL, MO
hoiabc.com

ISP: Suspect held deputy at gunpoint in squad car before officers shot him

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police released new information Thursday regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Hancock, County, resulting in the death of the suspect. ISP reported that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person in a rural part...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with aggravated battery to police and more after found trespassing

Shortly after 5:00pm on Sunday, July 10th, Galesburg Police responded to the Mary Allen West tower in response to an unwanted male subject who had been banned from the property. Police arrived and were directed to an apartment. The subject, identified as 44-year-old Bobby Creighton of Galesburg, was found inside another male’s apartment. Creighton knew he was banned from the property but became increasingly upset with the police. After being detained, Creighton continually resisted officers and began kicking at officers – he struck one officer numerous times while in the elevator. When being transferred over to Knox County Jail staff custody, Creighton continually kicked at officers. It took multiple correctional officers to get him inside. Ultimately, Creighton was charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Man charged with leading deputy on motorcycle chase in McDonough County

MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle Sunday night. David J. Gordon, 41, is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, aggravated driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a peace officer.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Henderson County arrests man for hitting police officers

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link on Thursday announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Ill., man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith, age 30.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

Man who eluded authorities for several days has criminal history in Iowa

The man found hiding in a barn southeast of Dunlap has a criminal history in Iowa. Thirty-eight-year-old Kent Lasley of Ottumwa, Iowa was taken into custody about noon Saturday after eluding officers since Thursday afternoon as they were looking for a suspect in a motor vehicle theft in Adair County.
DUNLAP, IA
KWQC

1 killed in McDonough Co. motorcycle crash

MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County. Just after 2 p.m., the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call about a crash at U.S. 67 and Ina Road, the sheriff’s office said in a media release. A witness...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Red light violation leads to drug and weapons charge against Ottumwa man

A traffic violation has led to criminal charges against an Ottumway man. Coralville Police made a traffic stop on 21-year old D’Anthony Coleman after he ran a red light on Coral Ridge Avenue at 2nd Street Tuesday night. He allegedly admitted to officers that his driving status was barred and was unable to provide proof of insurance. Police verified Coleman’s driving status to be barred as an habitual offender through October 26th and suspended for failure to pay fines.
OTTUMWA, IA
tspr.org

One killed, two injured in U.S. Route 34 crash in Monmouth

An elderly Monmouth man was killed and two people were injured Monday in a crash on U.S. Route 34 in Monmouth. Jack K. Stephens, 91, of Monmouth was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner. He was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the accident. The...
MONMOUTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg father and son will serve federal time for meth possession

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg father and son, Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 53, and Michael Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 28, were sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Father Gilbert Bicknell was sentenced to 156 months, while his son Michael Bicknell was sentenced to 165...
GALESBURG, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Four candidates to vie for Miss Adams County Fair queen during July 27 pageant

MENDON, Ill. — Four local women will take the stage in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Adams County Fair title on Wednesday, July 27. All queen candidates have been working for more than a month in the areas of interview, speech and stage presence. The 2022 Little Miss and Mr. Adams County Pageant starts at 6 p.m., followed by the 2022 Miss Adams County Fair Queen Pageant at 7 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
98.1 KHAK

The Best Food Festival in Iowa is All About Sweet Corn

We have plenty of food festivals here in Iowa, but which one is the very best?. Love Food recently put out a list of the best food festival in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is over here in the Eastern part of the state! The winner is The West Point Sweet Corn Festival in West Point, Iowa, which is located in Lee County.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Body of missing Iowa woman found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing person in Lockridge, according to a news release. A search party consisting of members of the Lockridge Fire Department, CARE Ambulance and citizens was able to locate the body of Doris Dian Crocker that evening.

