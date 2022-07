A 13-YEAR-OLD BOY FROM MT. STERLING, KENTUCKY HAS BEEN HOSPITALIZED WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AFTER CRASHING A HONDA 4-WHEELER ON A PRIVATE FARM ACCESS ROAD AROUND 8:30 FRIDAY NIGHT NEAR MAPLETON. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE BOY APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE, WHICH THEN ROLLED SEVERAL TIMES ON...

MAPLETON, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO