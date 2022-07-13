Man dubbed “most notorious slumlord” arrested

BINGHAMTON, NY – The man Mayor Jared Kraham has called Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord has been arrested.

39 year-old Isaac Anzaroot of Brooklyn was arrested on Court Street this morning by the Binghamton Police Warrant Division.



Anzaroot is the owner of numerous properties in the city, including 95 Court Street and many rental units.

He was wanted on 12 bench warrants and 2 arrest warrants related to housing code violations.



Kraham told NewsChannel 34 previously that some of the violations were for properties at 132 and 169 Hawley Street and that Anzaroot had failed to show up in court to face the charges.



He says Anzaroot owns rental property under a variety of business names including Agem, Mega, Upstate Urban Properties and Monaco.



Last summer, the Binghamton code department condemned the historic First National Bank building at 95 Court due to a fire alarm system problem forcing the tenants, including the Broome County Arts Council and Eastern Temporaries, to find other office space.

