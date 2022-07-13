ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a full-time Transfer Station Operator

Sylva Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a full-time Transfer Station Operator to operate solid waste and recycling heavy equipment; identify, push, pack trash and construction debris, identify and remove items not allowed;...

Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID

NOTICE OF SALE BY UPSET BID Notice is hereby given that the County of Jackson has been offered the sum of $9,600.00 in cash, for Lot 5, Norton Ridge (PIN#7552-88-3413), containing 0.10 acre, located in Hamburg Township, recorded in Deed Book 2331, Page 390, office of the Register of Deeds. The upset bid period is ten days from the date of this publication by 5:00 p.m. All bids must be not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000 plus 5% of the remainder and reflect the same terms as the original offer. All upset bids to be submitted to the Jackson County Clerk to the Board, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, NC 28779, together with a 5% deposit. The Board of County Commissioners must approve the final high offer before the sale is closed, which it will do within 30 days after the final upset bid period has passed. The county reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time before the final high bid is accepted and reserves the right to reject all bids, at any time. 19e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

New drone will help Haywood County emergency crews save lives

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — New technology in Haywood County will help emergency responders save lives. The emergency management department recently invested in its own drone. It was paid for mostly by a grant the county received. The team is finishing up training on it, but it’s ready to...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Revival of a once thriving boutique hotel coming to Main Street

The bygone days of early 20th century life in Franklin may have a resurgence – to some extent. Town of Franklin Planner Justin Setser shared with the Council in early June that an Opportunity Appalachia (OA) grant may open the way for the building that once served as an early-to-mid 20th century hotel to once again be used as not only a hotel but also as a restaurant.
FRANKLIN, NC
my40.tv

Renovation plans revealed for Henderson County Welcome Center

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Tourism Development Authority on Wednesday offered a behind-the-scenes look at the renovation plans for the county's welcome center. Tourism officials said the changes will improve the experience for visitors and locals, as well as for employees at the center. "When visitors walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Flat Rock land sale signals plan for industrial park

A recently sold 65.31-acre tract of land in Flat Rock near I-26 is set to become the site of a planned industrial park, according to a news release from real estate company NAI Beverly-Hanks, which handled both sides of the transaction. The property, at 337 McMurray Road, closed in June...
FLAT ROCK, NC
my40.tv

Cherokee Tribal Council votes in favor of resolution renaming Clingmans Dome

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cherokee Tribal Council voted Thursday afternoon, July 14, 2022, in favor of a resolution to rename Clingmans Dome. The vote will begin the process of restoring the landmark's original Cherokee name, Kuwahi, which means "mulberry place." There was discussion Thursday about researching the correct...
CHEROKEE, NC
my40.tv

Search resumes for missing Asheville man in remote McDowell County area

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews continued to search for a missing Asheville man on Friday after his car was found in a remote area of McDowell County. Authorities say 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci's silver Toyota Solara was found on July 12 off Curtis Creek Road. The car has been towed to the Asheville Police Department for further investigation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF JACKSON BEFORE CLERK 22 SP 45 NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION COUNTY OF JACKSON BEFORE CLERK 22 SP 45 NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE In the Matter of Foreclosure Of Claim of Lien filed against Gregory Parker and Rita Parker, under Power of Sale NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that by virtue of the power of sale contained in the Amended and Restated Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, and Reservation of Easements for Garnet Ridge Preserve and recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina, in Book 2314, Page 888, as amended and pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. §§45-21.16 and because of default in the payment of association assessments, the undersigned Trustee, Dorinda Watford shall on Tuesday, July 27, 2022, 3:00 p.m., at the Jackson County Justice and Administration Building, offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, the following described property: BEING ALL of Lot 12, Garnet Ridge Preserve, as shown on a plat thereof recorded in Plat Cabinet 13, Slide 786, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. AND BEING a portion of the same lands as described in that certain deed recorded in Book 1896, Page 838, Jackson County Registry, to which reference is specifically made. SUBJECT TO that certain Amended and Restated Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, and Reservation of Easements for Garnet Ridge Preserve recorded in Book 2314, Page 888, Jackson County Registry, as amended. The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinabove described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder and that the undersigned may require the successful bidder at the sale to immediately deposit cash not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00). The real property hereinabove described will be sold subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, restrictions and easements of record, tax liens and assessments. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "AS IS WHERE IS." There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement upon 10 days' written notice to the landlord. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. The sale will be held open for ten days for upset bids as by law required. The record titleholder to said property, ten (10) days prior to posting of this Notice is Gregory Parker and Rita Parker. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THE PURPOSE OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EXCEPT IN THE INSTANCE OF BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION. IF YOU ARE UNDER THE PROTECTION OF THE BANKRUPTCY COURT OF HAVE BEEN DISCHARGED AS A RESULT OF THE BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDING, THIS NOTICE IS GIVEN TO YOU PURSUANT TO STATUTORY REQUIREMENT AND FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES AND IS NOT INTENDED AS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT FROM YOU PERSONALLY. This the 30th day of June, 2022. Dorinda Watford, Trustee 43 Foxden Drive, #203 Fletcher, NC 28732 (828) 216-2276 19-20e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what is being built along Sweeten Creek Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 100 acres along Sweeten Creek Road just south of the Blue Ridge Parkway are being developed. "What is being built on Sweeten Creek Road across from the Carolina Day Athletic Complex,” a viewer named Allison wrote to Ask 13. The Busbee apartment...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

APD taking longer to respond to 911 calls despite policy change

When the Asheville Police Department announced in June 2021 that it would no longer send officers to the scenes of certain minor crimes because of a staffing shortage, it fueled fears that the city was steadily becoming less safe. Those fears may have been overblown. More than a year after...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Bear sightings on the rise in western NC

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the time of year where bear sightings are more common - and police in western North Carolina are sharing tips for people who may have bears regularly on their property. Waynesville Police Department said to avoid bears in your area, secure your garbage...
WAYNESVILLE, NC

